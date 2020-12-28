Seahawks defeat Rams, clinch first NFC West crown since 2016

With one week remaining in the regular season, the NFC West has been one.

For the first time since 2016, the Seattle Seahawks are champions of the NFC West following their 20-9 victory Sunday over the rival Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle improved to 11-4 with the win and sent the second-place Rams to 9-6.

It's the ninth NFC West title for the Seahawks and the fifth in the Pete Carroll era, which began in 2010.