Seahawks defeat Rams, clinch first NFC West crown since 2016

Published: Dec 27, 2020 at 07:35 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

With one week remaining in the regular season, the NFC West has been one.

For the first time since 2016, the Seattle Seahawks are champions of the NFC West following their 20-9 victory Sunday over the rival Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle improved to 11-4 with the win and sent the second-place Rams to 9-6.

It's the ninth NFC West title for the Seahawks and the fifth in the Pete Carroll era, which began in 2010.

The division title also comes with a win over a Rams team that's been a thorn in Seattle's side. The Seahawks had lost two in a row to the Rams and five of the last six ahead of Sunday's triumph.

news

Washington benches QB Dwayne Haskins after multi-turnover day in loss to Panthers

Facing a 20-6 fourth-quarter deficit against the Panthers, the Washington Football Team benched Dwayne Haskins after another disappointing performance. 
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert sets new single-season rookie record for TD passes

Baker Mayfield﻿'s rookie standard has been bested. Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert vaulted past Mayfield to set a new NFL single-season rookie record for touchdown passes on Sunday against the Broncos.
news

2020 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Steelers pulled off a phenomenal rally to get past the Colts, the Bears' playoff hopes are alive after beating a Jaguars team look ahead to No. 1 and the Ravens kept on rolling. And plenty more was had on Week 16.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars clinch No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After losing to the Bears by 24 on Sunday, the Jaguars clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, snapping their tie with the Jets who beat the Browns.
news

Steelers snap losing streak to win AFC North title

Ending a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a dramatic victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched an AFC North title in the process. 
news

Kansas City Chiefs clinch AFC first-round bye, homefield with win over Falcons

The Chiefs clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye with their 17-14 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, their 10th in a row. 
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce sets single-season TE receiving yardage record

With a 31-yard catch against the Falcons, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce surpassed George Kittle's 2018 single-season record of 1,377 receiving yards to set a new standard for TEs.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 16 games

Texans OT ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ was ruled out against the Bengals after suffering a foot injury. Here are the most notable news stories we've been monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Panthers wear 'Rivera Strong' sweatshirts during pregame vs. Washington 

Ron Rivera and the Panthers had a great run together. On the day they square off as opponents for the first time since Rivera headed to Washington, Carolina is commemorating its former coach.

news

Vic Fangio expected to return as Broncos coach in 2021

Despite another disappointing campaign, Vic Fangio's job is not in danger. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Fangio is expected to return as Broncos coach in 2021.
news

Washington will start Dwayne Haskins at QB vs. Panthers; Alex Smith (calf) not ready

It's ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ time in D.C. for the second time in as many weeks. The second-year Washington QB will start in place of the injured ﻿Alex Smith﻿ against the Carolina Panthers.
