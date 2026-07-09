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Cardinals LT Paris Johnson has mindset to be '$40 million man,' like top opposing pass rushers

Published: Jul 09, 2026 at 10:54 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The pass rush market continues to explode, with edges making north of $40 million per year, led by Will Anderson Jr.'s $50 million average. Arizona Cardinals left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. believes that to block those $40 million players, one must have a $40 million mentality.

Last month, it was reported that Johnson, who is extension-eligible after the Cards picked up the $19.072 million fifth-year option for 2027, wants to be a $40 million-per-year left tackle. The offensive tackle market is currently $9.9 million south of that figure, with Laremy Tunsil's $30.1 million per-year average at the top. Only four blockers make $28 million or more per season.

On the "PHNX Arizona Cardinals Podcast," Johnson clarified that his desire to be a $40 million-per-year LT isn't about the cheddar, but rather the mindset in which he approaches his job.

"Of course, I believe in myself," Johnson said. "I believe I'm one of the best, and I believe that I have to prove that each and every year. And I believe my best football is ahead of me. I'm still growing. I'm still training. I'm still learning things, which is exciting.

"But at the same time, when I was starting to speak on that, the question was about how you would grade an elite tackle and how would you start to measure yourself, grade yourself, as an elite tackle, etc.? That was the question. My answer was exactly this: When I watch tape, when I go to practice, and when I play in a game, my mindset is to be the $40 million man. When I watch my tape, I ask myself, 'Would you pay this guy $40 M's?' That's how I watch my tape. That's how I go out to practice. That's how I play. Because the guy I'm lining up against, if he's worth something, he's worth at least $35-$50 million."

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Johnson is keenly aware that the OT market lags behind the pass rusher price tags, but reiterated that it's not about hitting a specific figure but rather matching the level of play of those top-tier disruptors.

"Now, the tackle market is not there. The tackle market, it goes up, probably $1 (million) over the next guy, and that's just what it is," he said. "The D-linemen are not going for that. That's another conversation.

"However my mindset is, I believe that elite guys who rush the quarterback, that's what the market is for them. And I believe that it takes an equivalent-level player to shut that guy down. So I'm not going out there, 'Oh, pay me $28 million, $28.5 (million).' No. When the guy I'm going against is making $48 (million) a year, I need a $48 (million) mindset for myself. I know that's not what the market is, but that's what my mindset is. My mindset can be: If the D-end makes $100 (million) tomorrow, I've got to be the $100 million man to shut this guy down. That's the mindset."

Johnson's mindset will be challenged further with Myles Garrett joining the division following the trade to Los Angeles. In 2026, the Cards face two of the five $40-plus million pass rushers -- Garrett twice, and the Lions' Aidan Hutchinson. They also go up against Maxx Crosby ($35.5 million), Nick Bosa ($34 million), Jonathan Greenard ($30 million), Brian Burns ($28.2 million), Nik Bonitto ($26.5 million), not to mention the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, who bring waves of rushers, twice.

If Johnson gets through that gauntlet relatively unscathed, he'll have proven worth the extension that could come down the line.

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