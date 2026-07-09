Cardinals LT Paris Johnson has mindset to be '$40 million man,' like top opposing pass rushers

The pass rush market continues to explode, with edges making north of $40 million per year, led by Will Anderson Jr.'s $50 million average. Arizona Cardinals left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. believes that to block those $40 million players, one must have a $40 million mentality.

Last month, it was reported that Johnson, who is extension-eligible after the Cards picked up the $19.072 million fifth-year option for 2027, wants to be a $40 million-per-year left tackle. The offensive tackle market is currently $9.9 million south of that figure, with Laremy Tunsil's $30.1 million per-year average at the top. Only four blockers make $28 million or more per season.

On the "PHNX Arizona Cardinals Podcast," Johnson clarified that his desire to be a $40 million-per-year LT isn't about the cheddar, but rather the mindset in which he approaches his job.

"Of course, I believe in myself," Johnson said. "I believe I'm one of the best, and I believe that I have to prove that each and every year. And I believe my best football is ahead of me. I'm still growing. I'm still training. I'm still learning things, which is exciting.