Cardinals TE Trey McBride excited to have RB Jeremiyah Love 'on our side': That dude's a 'stud'

Though Love brings plenty of excitement as the Cardinals look to rebound from a dismal three-win 2025 season, the question marks at quarterback have hung some gloom over Arizona's offensive prospects overall.

Jacoby Brissett showed up for mandatory minicamp but is still seeking a new contract. Gardner Minshew provides another veteran option in the room, but neither is likely to be a long-term answer in the desert. Third-round rookie Carson Beck will have a season to insert himself into the equation before the Cardinals reevaluate the position ahead of next year's draft.

For what it's worth, McBride has been impressed with the young QB, as well.

"He looks like a tight end," he said. "I'm like s---, bigger than me, you know? But, no, he's a stud. He throws the ball really well. I think he has a chance to be a really good player in this league."

McBride added: "I don't know about [starting] Week 1 unless something crazy happens, but he definitely has a chance to be a guy for sure."

When it comes to studs, the Cardinals will very much be hoping this is a case of "takes one to know one," as McBride has been the most studly of tight ends over the past couple years, racking up 237 catches for 2,385 yards and 13 touchdowns while making two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team since 2024.

His heroics, though unable to lift the Cardinals from the divisional cellar, led to his four-year, $76 million extension with Arizona in April -- at the time making him the league's highest-paid tight end before being surpassed by the 49ers' George Kittle weeks later.

Heading into his fifth season, McBride has started stacking accolades and achieved financial security. In the next phase of his career, he hopes team success follows, perhaps with the help of promising newcomers such as Love and Beck.