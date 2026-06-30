Cardinals CB Will Johnson on facing NFC West gauntlet: 'I wouldn't want it any other way'

The Arizona Cardinals have the unfortunate burden of residing in the NFL's most difficult division.

With Super Bowl-or-bust clubs in the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, few, if any, give the Cardinals a chance to dig their way out of the basement. The Cards' place in the division is perceived as akin to a mobile home inhabiting the same block as three mansions.

The players care not for the outsider perception.

Asked recently about the NFC West gauntlet during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cardinals corner Will Johnson said he's not shying away from taking on the giants.

"I mean, I love it. I wouldn't want it any other way," he said. "That's the best. You get to go against the best every week, and that's how you prove you're the best."