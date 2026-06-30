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Cardinals CB Will Johnson on facing NFC West gauntlet: 'I wouldn't want it any other way'

Published: Jun 30, 2026 at 11:20 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Arizona Cardinals have the unfortunate burden of residing in the NFL's most difficult division.

With Super Bowl-or-bust clubs in the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, few, if any, give the Cardinals a chance to dig their way out of the basement. The Cards' place in the division is perceived as akin to a mobile home inhabiting the same block as three mansions.

The players care not for the outsider perception.

Asked recently about the NFC West gauntlet during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cardinals corner Will Johnson said he's not shying away from taking on the giants.

"I mean, I love it. I wouldn't want it any other way," he said. "That's the best. You get to go against the best every week, and that's how you prove you're the best."

The Seahawks just lifted the Lombardi. The Rams traded for Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. The 49ers are getting healthier and still have top-tier talent. The Cardinals fall shy of those expectations.

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In rebuilding mode and lacking an obvious long-term starting quarterback situation, Arizona isn't expected to be much more than fodder for the rest of the division. Those six division tilts against three playoff clubs are about as difficult as any half-dozen any other team will play in 2026.

Still, NFL players can't enter the year believing they're fighting a hopeless cause. It's incongruous to their nature. To play such a physically and emotionally taxing sport requires complete and total buy-in from Day 1. Hence, players like Johnson firmly believe they can stun the world.

"It's a great [division]. I think we got a good opportunity in front of us to surprise a lot of people this year," he said. "They're just continuing to try to stack the teams against us, but we gonna be ready when the time comes."

The Cards aren't devoid of talent. Jeremiyah Love brings pizzazz to the offense and fellow running backs Tyler Allgeier and James Conner are proven bulldozers. If Marvin Harrison Jr. can develop, he, Michael Wilson, and star tight end Trey McBride can make a big impact through the air. There are some pieces on defense with Budda Baker, Josh Sweat, Johnson and others who, if they can stay healthy, can do damage. However, compared to its counterparts, it's a thin roster, with a massive long-term question at quarterback -- and a short-term one with Jacoby Brissett still looking for a reworked contract.

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