Caleb Williams outduels Drake Maye as Bears win prime-time bout: 'These nights are awesome'

Caleb Williams outdueled Drake Maye as the Chicago Bears escaped with a 30-24 victory over the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on Thursday night.

“Yeah, these nights are awesome,” Williams said after the win. “You play against another good team in a prime-time game in a short week. These games are awesome because you get to see who you are as a team, and that's who we are. We're a smashmouth football team, innovative team. And then when things happen and things don't go our way, when the water's rocky, we stay steady. So, we're going to keep going. We're going to keep fighting. That's who we are."

Williams has thrived in back-to-back games since returning from a hamstring injury, getting Chicago back on track after its Week 5 blowout loss to Green Bay.

The quarterback passed for 308 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against New England, becoming the first Bears quarterback with at least 300 passing yards in back-to-back games since Mitchell Trubisky in 2018. The performance also marked Williams’ 13th career game with multiple passing TDs without an INT, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Sid Luckman for second-most such games in franchise history, and trailing only Jay Cutler with 18.

Williams made some ridiculous, pinpoint throws, particularly to get out of trouble as the Patriots were threatening to flip a 13-point third-quarter lead. After returning from injury last week, Williams mostly played inside the pocket, but on Thursday night, he showed the hammy is just fine. Williams completed all five of his pass attempts on the move for 62 yards with a +14.8% completion percentage over expected, per Next Gen Stats. Williams added five rushes for 18 yards. Thursday also marked his first game since Week 1 in which he averaged over 5.0 air yards per target (7.3)