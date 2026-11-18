Bengals' Joe Burrow, Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs highlight Players of the Week
Who were the NFL’s top stars in Week 10? Each Wednesday, the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Burrow is winning games, hearts, MVP arguments and awards. For the second time in four weeks, the Bengals quarterback has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week, this one coming after he lit up the rival Steelers in a 38-18 win on Sunday night. For a record-tying fourth game in a row, Burrow had at least four total touchdowns, as he completed 35 of 44 passes for an astounding 79.5 completion percentage, a quartet of TDs, 409 yards, no interceptions and a glistening 135.7 rating. Burrow has now claimed 10 AFC OPOW accolades in his decorated career.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Detroit's do-it-all dynamo ran and received roughshod over the Patriots in the Lions' 35-10 win in Germany. Gibbs piled up 153 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 22 carries along with 99 receiving yards on seven receptions. With his 252 scrimmage yards, Gibbs earned his second weekly honor this year, having earned his first nod in Week 5.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The Colts got back in the win column with a nail-biting 24-22 win over the Dolphins, with Walley's playmaking a catalyst. In all, Walley racked up five tackles, two for a loss, two passes defensed, a sack and a forced fumble. Walley's forced fumble proved to be one of the plays of the game as it was recovered by Adetomiwa Adebawore for a touchdown.
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NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Phillips returned from missing a three-game stretch with a hamstring injury in stellar fashion on Sunday, keying the Panthers' 20-17 win over the rival Saints. The ballyhooed free-agent signee recorded five tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Little has quickly made an argument for being the league's top kicker. Further evidence comes with him winning back-to-back AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards. Little was perfect on eight kicks in Jacksonville's latest blowout win, a 40-23 throttling of the Titans on Sunday. Little made each of his four extra points and all four of his field goals -- kicks of 46, 48, 36 and 40 yards.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
A wide receiver and kick returner, Horton had no catches and no returns on Sunday in the Seahawks' 21-13 win over the Raiders. However, his awareness on one of the most heady plays you'll see helped Seattle hold on for a win, garnering acclaim all around and an award on Wednesday morning. With the Raiders having drawn to within the final score, Matt Gay kicked off with 2:04 to play, sending the ball on its way out of the end zone for a touchback -- which would have taken no time off the clock. In an incredible example of intelligent play, Horton leaped and batted the ball to keep it in the end zone before directing teammate Rashid Shaheed to scoop it up and return it. The move erased the two-minute warning stoppage for the Raiders, who had two timeouts remaining. Not long after, Seattle ran for a first down and was able to kneel away a win. Perhaps most stunning about Horton's award-winning play is that it drew a penalty for an illegal bat. It was declined, though, because Las Vegas wouldn't have received any time back on the clock. The Seahawks won, and so did Horton three days later.