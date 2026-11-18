A wide receiver and kick returner, Horton had no catches and no returns on Sunday in the Seahawks' 21-13 win over the Raiders. However, his awareness on one of the most heady plays you'll see helped Seattle hold on for a win, garnering acclaim all around and an award on Wednesday morning. With the Raiders having drawn to within the final score, Matt Gay kicked off with 2:04 to play, sending the ball on its way out of the end zone for a touchback -- which would have taken no time off the clock. In an incredible example of intelligent play, Horton leaped and batted the ball to keep it in the end zone before directing teammate Rashid Shaheed to scoop it up and return it. The move erased the two-minute warning stoppage for the Raiders, who had two timeouts remaining. Not long after, Seattle ran for a first down and was able to kneel away a win. Perhaps most stunning about Horton's award-winning play is that it drew a penalty for an illegal bat. It was declined, though, because Las Vegas wouldn't have received any time back on the clock. The Seahawks won, and so did Horton three days later.