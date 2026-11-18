Colts vs. Texans: Three must-know storylines for Thursday's Week 11 prime-time game
- WHERE: Reliant Stadium (Houston)
- WHEN: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- WAYS TO WATCH: Prime Video, NFL+
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Thursday night’s divisional tussle had the potential to mark the Texans’ return to .500, with Houston riding the wave to a potential second-half surge. Instead, after blowing a 17-point lead to the Browns on Sunday, Houston heads home licking its wounds and hoping to launch one last-ditch effort to rescue its season from massive disappointment.
Standing in the Texans’ way are the rival Colts, who narrowly defeated the rebuilding Dolphins last week but have lost 14 of their last 17 games dating back to the 2025 season. They beat Houston, 19-17, in Week 3, but that was before Indianapolis held its fire sale leading up to the trade deadline.
So, will both AFC South squads be commiserating over a lost season when the clock hits zeros on Thursday, or will the Texans emerge clinging to at least a sliver of hope heading into Thanksgiving? Let’s take a look at a few key subplots for the prime-time tilt.
Three must-know storylines
1) Will the Texans collapse (again)? Building and then blowing leads has become Houston’s signature move in 2026, a startling trend from a team that was widely viewed as a legitimate contender to make a deep playoff run entering the season. Offensive coordinator Nick Caley faced questions -- including from Texans starting guard Ed Ingram -- about his ability to make in-game adjustments after the offense went three-and-out on six of its last eight possessions against Cleveland last week, turning what was once a 17-3 lead into a 27-24 loss. They have now lost four games in which they held a fourth-quarter lead (most in the NFL), blowing a lead in the final two minutes of regulation four times. They are the 14th team since 1982 with four or more such losses in a season. Of that group, only the 2022 Ravens made the playoffs (Baltimore lost in the opening round). The Texans are four games behind the Jaguars in the AFC South race and 2.5 games behind the Browns for the final AFC wild-card spot. Plus, Cleveland holds the head-to-head tiebreaker after upsetting Houston on Sunday. Yes, things look bleak, but DeMeco Ryans’ crew isn’t dead yet. While the Colts’ playoff probability will be less than 5% whether they win or lose on Thursday, the Texans’ chances are currently at 20% and they have the league’s fourth-easiest remaining strength of schedule. A Week 11 loss would drop Houston’s odds to 7%, per Next Gen Stats.
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2) Can ground and pound work for the Colts? Jonathan Taylor has long been the backbone of Indianapolis’ offense, but the running game is even more critical to the unit without the services of receivers Alec Pierce (injured reserve), Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, with the latter two sent packing before the trade deadline. There’s not much juice to the Daniel Jones-led passing game. In fact, Jones is the first player with a sub-60% completion rate, sub-70 passer rating and 12+ interceptions in his team’s first 10 games of a season since Sam Darnold in 2018 (his rookie year with the Jets), per NFL Research. Now, that didn’t cost Indy a win over the Dolphins last week, with the Colts running for a season-high 172 yards (5.1 per carry), but they could find the sledding tougher in Houston. The Texans’ defense has disappointed this season, ranking 20th in yards allowed per game after finishing as the league’s stingiest unit in 2025. It still ranks a respectable 11th versus the run, but Houston will be without leading tackler Azeez Al-Shaair for the second week in a row. Taylor has gone a career-long 17 games without hitting the century mark in rushing -- a streak that coincides with the wheels falling off Indy’s operation midway through last season -- and the Colts haven’t won a game in which Taylor was held to fewer than 65 rushing yards since November 2024. It’s imperative that the running game keeps Jones out of predictable passing situations where the Texans’ pass rush -- led by the league leader in sacks, Will Anderson Jr. -- can tee off on a Colts offensive line that is dealing with injuries at offensive tackle.
3) Will the Texans avoid wasting C.J. Stroud’s level-up? The prevailing thought going into the season was that Houston would make the leap to legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2026 if Stroud could perform at a decent level and avoid back-breaking turnovers, something closer to the rookie-year version of the QB. The good news is he’s exceeded those expectations in his fourth NFL season. It just hasn’t translated to enough victories for a team that has repeatedly shot itself in the foot. Stroud leads the NFL with a 19:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2026. He’s the 18th quarterback in league history to have at least 19 TD passes and no more than 3 INTs in his team’s first nine games of a season, per NFL Research. Six of the previous 17 went on to win MVP! Yet, Stroud holds a spot in an exclusive and ignominious club as the only one of the 18 to be multiple games under .500 in such a span. Stroud hasn’t been perfect -- he missed go-to guy Nico Collins on a third-down throw late in Sunday’s loss to the Browns, when the Texans still held the lead and were looking to salt the game away. He’s had to carry the offense, though, with Houston ranking 29th in rushing yards per game. It looks like he’ll get David Montgomery back from injury on Thursday, but the team’s leading rusher, Woody Marks, has been ruled out with a concussion. There's a ton riding on Stroud's shoulders.