2) Can ground and pound work for the Colts? Jonathan Taylor has long been the backbone of Indianapolis’ offense, but the running game is even more critical to the unit without the services of receivers Alec Pierce (injured reserve), Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, with the latter two sent packing before the trade deadline. There’s not much juice to the Daniel Jones-led passing game. In fact, Jones is the first player with a sub-60% completion rate, sub-70 passer rating and 12+ interceptions in his team’s first 10 games of a season since Sam Darnold in 2018 (his rookie year with the Jets), per NFL Research. Now, that didn’t cost Indy a win over the Dolphins last week, with the Colts running for a season-high 172 yards (5.1 per carry), but they could find the sledding tougher in Houston. The Texans’ defense has disappointed this season, ranking 20th in yards allowed per game after finishing as the league’s stingiest unit in 2025. It still ranks a respectable 11th versus the run, but Houston will be without leading tackler Azeez Al-Shaair for the second week in a row. Taylor has gone a career-long 17 games without hitting the century mark in rushing -- a streak that coincides with the wheels falling off Indy’s operation midway through last season -- and the Colts haven’t won a game in which Taylor was held to fewer than 65 rushing yards since November 2024. It’s imperative that the running game keeps Jones out of predictable passing situations where the Texans’ pass rush -- led by the league leader in sacks, Will Anderson Jr. -- can tee off on a Colts offensive line that is dealing with injuries at offensive tackle.

3) Will the Texans avoid wasting C.J. Stroud’s level-up? The prevailing thought going into the season was that Houston would make the leap to legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2026 if Stroud could perform at a decent level and avoid back-breaking turnovers, something closer to the rookie-year version of the QB. The good news is he’s exceeded those expectations in his fourth NFL season. It just hasn’t translated to enough victories for a team that has repeatedly shot itself in the foot. Stroud leads the NFL with a 19:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 2026. He’s the 18th quarterback in league history to have at least 19 TD passes and no more than 3 INTs in his team’s first nine games of a season, per NFL Research. Six of the previous 17 went on to win MVP! Yet, Stroud holds a spot in an exclusive and ignominious club as the only one of the 18 to be multiple games under .500 in such a span. Stroud hasn’t been perfect -- he missed go-to guy Nico Collins on a third-down throw late in Sunday’s loss to the Browns, when the Texans still held the lead and were looking to salt the game away. He’s had to carry the offense, though, with Houston ranking 29th in rushing yards per game. It looks like he’ll get David Montgomery back from injury on Thursday, but the team’s leading rusher, Woody Marks, has been ruled out with a concussion. There's a ton riding on Stroud's shoulders.