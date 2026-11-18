Former kicker Bill Gramatica received plenty of attention this week after Aidan Hutchinson joined him in the unenviable club populated by players who have suffered ACL tears during post-play celebrations.

Cam Skattebo isn't interested in gaining entry to that group anytime soon. The Giants running back has apparently been scared straight by Hutchinson's season-ending knee injury, announcing Wednesday he is retiring his backflip celebration.

“It’s hard to see,” Skattebo said, via the New York Post. “I’m saying yeah (no more). Mentally, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ That ain’t going to happen to me.”

Skattebo's backflips have attracted attention for some time now, peaking in notoriety when he failed to land one during an on-stage appearance at Fanatics Fest over the summer. That mishap came at a point when it wasn't certain Skattebo would be perfectly healthy for the 2026 season following ankle surgery, and while it didn't end up mattering in the larger picture, Skattebo has realized the risk isn't worth the brief moment of jubilation.

“He didn’t think about (the risk) either,” Skattebo said of Hutchinson, “and it happened.”

Skattebo added Giants leadership did not approach him to discuss the backflipping, a surprising revelation given prior displeasure with Skattebo's tendency to moonlight as an aspiring gymnast. Instead, it was Skattebo's own decision made after watching a fellow star go down.

Hutchinson's coach, Dan Campbell, hasn't instituted a ban on celebrations for Lions players. As Campbell sees it, there's no use in limiting his players' passion in what is such an emotional sport. But he's recommending they also avoid backflips.

"I celebrated. I used to pump an arm," Campbell said of his playing days. "And I think I tore my bicep one time, pretty damn sure, and I didn't tell anybody, and you keep playing. ... Sometimes, things happen. How do we know it wasn't going to be the next play?

"I'm not going to make a big deal of this. It's unfortunate. I hate it for Hutch. But I don't think we need to have some big PowerPoint and lesson on how to celebrate, how not to celebrate. Guys, let's be smart. Understand what it is. Don't put yourself in jeopardy.

"Let's not do backflips. That would be one; let's not do that."

One week after a nationwide ground stop disrupted air travel across the United States, it seems one significant injury could ground aerial celebrations in some NFL cities for the foreseeable future. If it prevents injury, it’ll be worth it.