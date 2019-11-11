Brian Flores, Mitch Trubisky highlighted redemption-rich Week 10

Yes, credit Derrick Henry (who was amazing), as well as Tennessee's special teams and defense. But Tannehill, who never lived up to his top-10-pick pedigree in Miami, has been a much better version of himself since taking the reins in Nashville. In four 2019 starts, Tannehill has three game-winning drives. He beat the Chiefs with his athleticism on Sunday, bulldozing K.C. defenders on a key third-down conversion and a late two-point play. The Miami version of Tannehill wouldn't have stood a chance against Mahomes. But Tennessee Tannehill rocked steady Sunday, helping the Titans improve to 5-5 and stay squarely in the AFC wild-card race. Honestly, Tannehill is giving the Titans reason to believe he should be back next season.