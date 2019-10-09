Watch O.J. Howard's one-handed foul ball snag at ALDS

Good things happen when Tampa Bay gets O.J. Howard the ball.
Even if those happen on a baseball diamond.
We take you to the eighth inning of Game Four of the Rays-Astros ALDS Tuesday night. Tampa Bay outfielder Austin Meadows smacked a foul ball into right field -- and right into the bare left hand of the Buccaneers' third-year tight end.
Bucs TE O.J. Howard coming up with big catch on his day off ... âIâm like, âMan, Iâm not trying to break my hand.â It got so close, I just grabbed it.â https://t.co/IRa4bjJpdr pic.twitter.com/3FiOaP9SDwâ Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 9, 2019
Howard's no stranger to web gems like that. Baseball was his first love at Autauga Academy (Ala.), and Florida even recruited him as a dual-sport athlete.
Look at Howard's first pitch form. If he weren't London-bound with the Buccaneers, he could start the Rays' ALDS-deciding Game Five tomorrow night.
#Bucs OJ Howard throws the first pitch before #Rays #Angels in the Trop #mlb #baseball #nfl #football pic.twitter.com/JI7WfySLijâ Will Vragovic (@willvrag) May 22, 2017
It's been a slow statistical start for Howard so far. Maybe more footballs will find their way into his oversized mitts after this baseball did.