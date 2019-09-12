Sam Darnold to miss Browns-Jets with mononucleosis

Sam Darnold is out, Trevor Siemien is in.

Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters Darnold will miss Monday night's game against the Browns because he has mononucleosis. There is a chance New York's starting quarterback will also be out Week 3 against the Patriots, ahead of the team's bye.

"I don't want to put predictions on anything," Gase said. "I'm just glad we've got the bye week when we do."

Darnold completed 28 of 41 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' 17-16 loss to the Bills this past Sunday. Gase said the 22-year-old became alarmed in the days following after noticing he'd lost about five pounds. An extended absence might be a heavy one for the Jets, whose three games coming out the bye are against the Eagles, Cowboys and the Patriots again.

Gase confirmed Siemian will get the starting nod on Monday night in New York. Siemian last started, and played, in 2017 with the Broncos. The Northwestern product took over for a retired Peyton Manning a year prior and went 13-11 in 24 starts for Denver. He spent the 2018 season with the Vikings but didn't appear in a game. The fifth-year QB has a career completion percentage of 59.3, throwing 30 touchdowns to 24 interceptions.

Darnold isn't the only ailing Jet. Gase said running back Le'Veon Bell is getting an MRI on a sore shoulder and will not practice Thursday. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin), defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) and defensive end John-Franklin Myers (foot) will also be sidelined. Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, whom the Jets traded for Tuesday, isn't scheduled to practice until Saturday.