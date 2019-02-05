Biggest Super Bowl windows: Chiefs, Colts lead the pack

Doug Pederson and the Eagles have legit championship DNA. The playoff run they made in 2018, staving off a Super Bowl hangover after enduring a sluggish start and bad losses, spoke volumes. And they did it -- again! -- with backup Nick Foles starting in place of the injured Carson Wentz. Well, Foles is probably on his way out of town, but Wentz should be healthy and in MVP form once more. Don't forget that he was on pace to set a career high in passing yards (3,912 -- and that's excluding the two games he missed at the beginning of the year) when the Eaglesshut him down in December. Entering Year 4 of his rookie contract, Wentz is likely in line for an extension soon, but if anyone can pull off the juggling act of keeping Philly competitive with a well-compensated QB on the roster, it's brilliant GM Howie Roseman.