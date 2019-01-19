John Harbaugh, Ravens agree to terms on extension

John Harbaugh's future in Baltimore is secure.

The coach has reached an agreement on a contract extension with the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Details of the extension are not yet available.

Baltimore signaled in late December that an extension for Harbaugh was near when the team announced in an unexpected statement that the coach would remain with the Ravens through the remainder of his contract which was set to expire in 2019.

