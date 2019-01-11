Greg Roman set to be promoted to Ravens' OC

Greg Roman is taking the reins of the Baltimore Ravens offense going forward.

Roman, who was the team's tight ends coach and assistant head coach, will take over the offensive coordinator duties from Marty Mornhinweg, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Mornhinweg has been asked to stay on the staff in another capacity, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

Rapoport added the move signals the franchise is "fully invested" in quarterback Lamar Jackson and that head coach John Harbaugh "isn't going anywhere for a while."

With Jackson taking over down the stretch, the Ravens' offense leaned heavily on the running game which was fostered by Roman and led by the rookie QB. With Jackson under center, the team rebounded to earn an AFC North title and a trip to the playoffs. The Ravens lost on Wild Card Weekend to the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-17.

Roman is in his second stint with Baltimore, having rejoined the franchise in 2017. Previously, he coached for the Ravens from 2007-07 and this is his third calling as offensive coordinator as he previously held the title in San Francisco (2011-2014) and Buffalo (2015-2016).

Rapoport expanded on Mornhinweg stepping to the side for Roman, stating that it would be up to Mornhinweg to work under Roman.