Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in line for contract extension

With the Kansas City Chiefs a win away from Super Bowl LIII, the franchise is well-aware of the talent it has and that it needs to lock it up.

Atop that list is standout receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs intend to work on a long-term contract extension with the dynamic talent in the offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported "Good Morning Football Weekend" on Sunday.

"No doubt he's going to be one of the highest-paid, if not the highest-paid receivers in the NFL," Rapoport said.

In addition, the Chiefs are expected to try to lock up pass rusher Chris Jones with an extension.

Dee Ford, another stellar pass rusher for the Chiefs, could possibly get the franchise tag, Rapoport said.

Hill, in his third season, had 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 catches. He's in the third year of a four-year contract and set to make just $720,00 in 2019.

Jones, who broke the NFL record for sacks in consecutive games this season,

posted 40 tackles and 15.5 sacks this regular season. Just like Hill, he's in his third season with his fourth and final year coming up. He's due to make just more than $1 million.

As for Ford, he's in the final season of his current contract. He had 55 tackles and 13 sacks.