AFC Championship Game playoff preview: Bills at Chiefs

Chiefs kicker ﻿ Harrison Butker ﻿: Butker nearly missed enough kicks to lose the Chiefs their Divisional Round game last week, but thanks to Rashard Higgins ﻿' goal-line fumble and Cleveland's inability to turn its most important possession of the season into a go-ahead touchdown, he avoided being scapegoated. Butker can't afford to have another rough outing against these Bills -- and for that matter, neither can rookie Bills kicker Tyler Bass ﻿, who also struggled last week. Butker brings with him a reputation of effectiveness, and he'll need to live up to it to give the Chiefs their best shot of winning a second-straight conference title.

Matchup to watch

Bills offense versus Chiefs' defense: Buffalo lacks a strong running game, so much that the Bills nearly went an entire half without handing the ball off to a running back in their Divisional Round win over Baltimore. Thanks to a stingy defense, a timely pick-six and a well-called scoring drive that preceded the turnover, Buffalo came out on top. But against Kansas City -- a team that was fairly effective against Cleveland's top-three rushing attack in establishing an early tone last week -- the Bills will need some variety in their play-calling if they want to keep pace with the Chiefs. That's truly the most important function of Buffalo's offense: keep pace with Kansas City. There's always the path of attempting to win time of possession, controlling clock and keeping the ball out of the Chiefs' hands, but a lot of that has to do with executing and moving the chains. The Chiefs love to blitz, and Allen has been good under pressure this season. But with the lights brighter than ever on the young signal-caller, he and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll will have to call and execute an offense efficient enough to keep Kansas City at bay -- or else find itself in a shootout. Buffalo is capable of winning the latter scenario, of course, but it will have to be sharp throughout the contest to have a legitimate chance. The room for error against these Chiefs is slim.