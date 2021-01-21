Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes limited in practice again, took 'majority' of snaps

Published: Jan 21, 2021 at 03:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Patrick Mahomes was limited once again in Thursday's practice.

Coach Andy Reid told reporters the QB, who remains in concussion protocol, got in a limited session. Mahomes also was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday's lighter practice.

Mahomes was seen at practice with his helmet earlier in the day. Reid added that Mahomes took "the majority" of snaps Thursday.

Taking most of the reps is a positive sign the reigning Super Bowl MVP is on pace to get through concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. Reid wouldn't confirm the QB's progress through protocol, however.

"Pat looked good out there," Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the K.C. Star. "He's moving around well. He feels good. It's just important we follow the protocol, and that's what we're doing."

Mahomes left in the third quarter of the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Browns and did not return.

The QB must completely pass through concussion protocol before he's eligible to play in his third straight AFC Championship game.

Thursday's progress was a positive sign, but nothing is final until he's out of the protocol.

Related Content

news

Jaguars to hire ex-Lions interim HC Darrell Bevell as new OC

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to hire Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 
news

Vikings OC, longtime coach Gary Kubiak announces retirement from NFL

After 25 seasons of coaching in the NFL, Gary Kubiak has called it a career. Kubiak, who served as the Vikings offensive coordinator and assistant head coach in 2020, announced his retirement on Thursday. 
news

Falcons hire Dean Pees as defensive coordinator, Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator

First-time head coach Arthur Smith will lean on a longtime defensive mind to coach the other side of the ball in Atlanta. The Falcons announced the hiring of veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator and Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator on Thursday.
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: 'Yes, I do want to be a head coach'

With one open coaching gig left, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy remains unsigned. As he did during last year's Super Bowl week, Bieniemy has taken being passed over time and time again in stride.
news

New Jets HC Robert Saleh preaches togetherness, mum on Sam Darnold's future in intro presser

The Jets introduced their new head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday, one week after announcing his hire. With Saleh's arrival to New York comes a complete change in energy and outlook from the Adam Gase era.
news

Ex-Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris hired as new Rams defensive coordinator

Former Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris will be the new defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday.
news

Jaguars to hire Ravens DL coach Joe Cullen as new defensive coordinator

The Jaguars are expected to hire Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen as their new D-coordinator, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Eagles expected to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as next head coach

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Eagles have zeroed in on Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their next head coach.
news

Thursday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown will be a game-time decision against the Packers. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Dan Campbell on type of team he wants to build in Detroit: 'We're gonna bite a kneecap off'

New Lions head coach Dan Campbell was introduced today and started his press conference ready to bring a winning culture. 
news

Ex-Washington QB Dwayne Haskins signs reserve/futures contract with Steelers

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has signed a reserve/futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers after visiting the team on Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW