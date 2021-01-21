Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes limited in practice again, took 'majority' of snaps

Patrick Mahomes was limited once again in Thursday's practice.

Coach Andy Reid told reporters the QB, who remains in concussion protocol, got in a limited session. Mahomes also was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday's lighter practice.

Mahomes was seen at practice with his helmet earlier in the day. Reid added that Mahomes took "the majority" of snaps Thursday.

Taking most of the reps is a positive sign the reigning Super Bowl MVP is on pace to get through concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills. Reid wouldn't confirm the QB's progress through protocol, however.

"Pat looked good out there," Reid said, via Sam McDowell of the K.C. Star. "He's moving around well. He feels good. It's just important we follow the protocol, and that's what we're doing."

Mahomes left in the third quarter of the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Browns and did not return.

The QB must completely pass through concussion protocol before he's eligible to play in his third straight AFC Championship game.