NFC Championship Game playoff preview: Buccaneers at Packers

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿, quarterback, Green Bay Packers: Sure, the pressure is on the Bucs defense, particularly the secondary, to slow the MVP favorite. But, let's be frank, Rodgers has a lot on the line Sunday. The future Hall of Fame QB hasn't been to a Super Bowl in a decade. For better or worse, many view quarterback legacies through the prism of postseason success –- as annoying as that notion might be given that football is the ultimate team sport. Brett Favre took the Packers to two Super Bowls, even if he only came out victorious in one. For Rodgers to finally get over that Favre-sized hill, a second NFC championship seems paramount. All season, Rodgers has been on a mission. Comfortable in LaFleur's system, the QB is the best field general in football, able to get the offense into the right play, reads defenses like they're a children's book, and can still pull off the "OMG, he just did whaaaatttt?" play. The greatest part of Rodgers' MVP-worthy season was his ability to raise all boats. Lack of weapons? Phooey. Rodgers still threw for 4,000-plus yards and led the NFL with 48 TD tosses. Injuries to the O-line? No biggie. The 16-year-pro will just sidestep a defender and rifle a bullet over the middle to Davante Adams﻿. The march toward a second Super Bowl appearance began for Rodgers months ago. Sunday, the last test remains.