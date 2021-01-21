Around the NFL

Tom Brady, Bucs eager to play at Lambeau Field: 'We've been pretty good on the road'

Published: Jan 21, 2021 at 08:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers finally getting to play an NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field has been a ballyhooed storyline entering Sunday's bout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The chill of Green Bay plays advantage to the home team more than other venues.

The Bucs, however, aren't shaking in their boots. Bruce Arians' club has won seven straight road games, including the past two playoff bouts, and were victorious in eight of their 10 road contests -- losing in New Orleans in Week 1 and Chicago in Week 5.

"We've been pretty good on the road all year outside of the first game and the Chicago game," Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "For one reason or another, we've just done a good job. Some years it's been like that. I've been a part of other teams where it wasn't quite like that.

"Let's keep that streak going. That would be pretty sweet. Let's get another one. We're going to be challenged to get it because we're going up against a great football team."

Smaller or absent crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic have aided road teams. However, as we saw last week in Green Bay, even fewer fans in the stand can still rattle the cages.

Brady is making his 14th trip to the conference championship, his first in the NFC. Of his 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, seven were at home in New England (6-1). In the six road tilts in Championship games, the Pats went 3-3.

With a win, Brady (6-4 on the road in playoffs in career) would tie Joe Flacco (7) for the most road playoff wins by any QB in NFL history. Brady playing in just 10 postseason road games during his career (including the past two weeks) tells you just how dominant the Pats were for 20 years.

TB12 knows the focus it will take to beat Rodgers & Co. at Lambeau Field.

"Playing on the road, it's about good football, execution, communication, all the fundamentals, the blocking, tackling, throwing -- all those things," he said. "It's a great environment. This is one of the coolest stadiums in the league to play in. I know they're excited, we'll be excited, and it will make for a great football game."

Related Content

news

Thursday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown will be a game-time decision against the Packers. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Dan Campbell on type of team he wants to build in Detroit: 'We're gonna bite a kneecap off'

New Lions head coach Dan Campbell was introduced today and started his press conference ready to bring a winning culture. 
news

Ex-Washington QB Dwayne Haskins set to visit with Steelers on Thursday

Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is visiting with the Steelers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Saquon Barkley planning to rehab with Odell Beckham during offseason

Former teammates ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ are each rehabbing from ACL injuries this offseason. At some point, they'll get together to rehab and train together.
news

Bills D knows challenge of slowing Chiefs: 'Who are you going to stop?'

Having already experienced the challenge of stopping the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 6 defeat, Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer discuss how Buffalo's defense can overtake the high-powered offense. 
news

Aaron Rodgers on meeting Tom Brady in NFC title game: 'I thought this was a real possibility'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ saw this one coming. Tom Brady flipped sides in the offseason, entering the NFC with his move to Tampa. That meant Rodgers might have to beat Brady to earn himself another shot at a Lombardi.
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians: You start thinking Super Bowl, 'you'll get your (expletive) beat'

As the Buccaneers prepare to play the Packers on Sunday, the city of Tampa began its preparation to host Super Bowl LV. Bruce Arians advised his team on Wednesday to not look past Green Bay and ahead to a potentially historic accomplishment.
news

Wednesday's injury and roster news ahead of NFL Championship Sunday

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians provided health updates on defensive tackle Vita Vea and receiver Antonio Brown ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Packers. Plus, other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

Ravens want Lamar Jackson long term, won't adjust offense to appease pass-happy fans

The Ravens have built their identity around the rare talents of their quarterback, one they want to be a Raven for many years to come. John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that Baltimore "absolutely" wants to lock up Lamar Jackson long term. 
news

Patrick Mahomes remains in concussion protocol, limited participant in Wednesday's practice

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' path back to the field for the AFC Championship Game will include a stop at a mid-week practice. The Chiefs QB was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
news

NFL community celebrates Philip Rivers' retirement

Philip Rivers, who was drafted in 2004, left his mark in more ways than one on the league and the many players with whom he played in San Diego, Los Angeles and Indianapolis and against whom he sparred.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW