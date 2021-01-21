Tom Brady, Bucs eager to play at Lambeau Field: 'We've been pretty good on the road'

Aaron Rodgers finally getting to play an NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field has been a ballyhooed storyline entering Sunday's bout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The chill of Green Bay plays advantage to the home team more than other venues.

The Bucs, however, aren't shaking in their boots. Bruce Arians' club has won seven straight road games, including the past two playoff bouts, and were victorious in eight of their 10 road contests -- losing in New Orleans in Week 1 and Chicago in Week 5.

"We've been pretty good on the road all year outside of the first game and the Chicago game," Bucs quarterback Tom Brady said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "For one reason or another, we've just done a good job. Some years it's been like that. I've been a part of other teams where it wasn't quite like that.

"Let's keep that streak going. That would be pretty sweet. Let's get another one. We're going to be challenged to get it because we're going up against a great football team."

Smaller or absent crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic have aided road teams. However, as we saw last week in Green Bay, even fewer fans in the stand can still rattle the cages.

Brady is making his 14th trip to the conference championship, his first in the NFC. Of his 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, seven were at home in New England (6-1). In the six road tilts in Championship games, the Pats went 3-3.

With a win, Brady (6-4 on the road in playoffs in career) would tie Joe Flacco (7) for the most road playoff wins by any QB in NFL history. Brady playing in just 10 postseason road games during his career (including the past two weeks) tells you just how dominant the Pats were for 20 years.

TB12 knows the focus it will take to beat Rodgers & Co. at Lambeau Field.