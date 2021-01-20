Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers: Packers' Week 6 loss to Bucs 'matters just about as much' as T.B.'s loss to Saints

Published: Jan 20, 2021
The Green Bay Packers got walloped by Tampa Bay in Week 6, 38-10, in what was the worst game ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' club played all season.

The Packers scored a season-low in points. Rodgers had a season-worst completion percentage (45.71) and passer rating (35.4), to go along with 160 yards passing, zero passing TDs and two interceptions; he had three INTs in 16 other games, including playoffs, combined.

Rodgers' pick-six early in the second quarter flipped the script. At the time, the Packers held a 10-0 lead. The Bucs would score the final 38 points, as the Packers offense never crossed midfield the rest of the game.

Despite the shellacking at the hands of their NFC Championship opponent, Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that the loss to the Bucs is meaningless. As his evidence, the Packers QB pointed out that Tampa had gotten pounded by the Saints in their final regular-season game, which didn't stop them from beating ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and the Saints last Sunday night in New Orleans.

"I think the Week 6 game matters just about as much as when the Saints went to Tampa and beat them 38-3," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "It obviously didn't affect them last week at all. We lost by 28 at their place, they lost by 35 at home. They just beat the Saints by 10. This is a funny game. Things change, teams change and evolve, and either get better or worse. Not much staying the same."

To Rodgers' point, both the Packers and the Bucs are much different teams from that mid-October meeting.

"There is an evolution throughout the season of plays, play calling, adjustments, guys playing good, guys maybe falling off, young guys stepping in, there is a lot of things that happen," Rodgers said. "So, I'll give (the Week 6 loss) as much credence as (the Bucs) gave that 38-3 game, which obviously meant nothing to them when they went and beat the Saints on Sunday."

Rodgers' comments echo that of coach Matt LaFleur, who noted that the Packers "have come a long way" from that loss. You can bet down in Tampa, they're saying similar things, but the idea that they've already slowed Rodgers once could give the Bucs defense at least a modicum of confidence entering the game. 

Regardless of how the Packers view their Week 6 loss, Rodgers understands why Sunday's games for both the NFC and AFC Championships are two of the most highly anticipated in years.

"I will say, this is definitely some media porn this week," he said. "With me and Tom, the old guys. Old guys on one side (of the conferences), average age of 40. You got the young guns on the other side (in the AFC), in Pat (Mahomes) and Josh (Allen)...so there is a lot of good story lines...It's going to be a fun Sunday."

