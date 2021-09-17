2021 NFL season: Michael F. Florio's Week 2 fantasy football matchups

Toughest QB matchups

﻿Carson Wentz vs. Rams: The Rams defense has been dominant against QBs since the start of the 2020 season. They have given up 13.44 fantasy PPG, the fewest in that span, and they have allowed just 17 passing touchdowns, along with 15 interceptions in this 17-game span. They've also allowed a league-low 212.8 passing yards per game. Wentz is an option to get away from this week.

Derek Carr at Steelers: Carr surprised against a tough, but banged up, Ravens defense on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Now he has a tougher test against a Steelers defense that limited Josh Allen to just 17.2 fantasy points (21st among QBs). Pittsburgh has allowed 14.35 fantasy PPG to QBs since 2020, the second fewest in the NFL. They've given up just 221.4 passing yards and just 23 passing touchdowns in 17 games. This is a week to get away from Carr.

Toughest RB matchups

﻿Christian McCaffrey vs. Saints: What happens when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force? That is what this matchup feels like every time we get it. The Saints' run defense has been one of the very best in the NFL for some time now. They've allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to RBs (17.41) with just 97 scrimmage yards per game and 11 touchdowns allowed since 2020 both the fewest in the league. While CMC missed both games against the Saints last year, he did average 28.55 fantasy PPG against them in 2019. He is as matchup proof as they come and is still ranked as the RB1 heading into Week 2.

Josh Jacobs/Kenyan Drake vs Steelers: Pittsburgh has allowed 18.3 fantasy PPG to RBs since 2020, the third fewest in the NFL. That includes just 105.4 scrimmage yards per game and 13 touchdowns in 17 games. Add in that Jacobs is banged up and missing practice. If he suits up the touches could be limited, which would make a tough matchup even worse. If he sits, Drake would move into the flex range.

Toughest WR matchups

Michael Pittman/Zach Pascal/Parris Campbell vs. Rams: Just like the Rams are tough on QBs, they are stingy to receivers, too. They have allowed just 28.31 fantasy PPG to WRs in the last 17 games, by far the lowest in the NFL. That includes a league-low 129.4 receiving yards per game and just seven touchdowns -- there are only two other teams that haven't allowed double that number in this span. Pittman had some sleeper appeal heading into the season, but after a down Week 1, get him out of your lineup. Avoid this Colts passing game.

Marquise Brown/Sammy Watkins vs. Chiefs: The Chiefs are known for their offense, but their defense has actually allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to WRs (30.55) since 2020. That includes just 135.7 yards per game, second fewest to only the Rams. Brown had a strong game in Week 1, but he saw just six targets and now has missed practice. He is a boom-or-bust WR4. The Watkins in Week 1 myth grew, but this is not a week to start him.

Toughest TE matchups

Darren Waller at Steelers: The Steelers have allowed 9.05 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the fewest in the NFL since 2020. That includes the second-fewest yards per game (39.9) and a league-low three touchdowns allowed to the position. That might be enough to scare you away from an ordinary tight end, but Waller is not an ordinary tight end. Last week along he had 19 targets, 10 catches, 105 yards and a touchdown. You might not get that in this matchup, but Waller is a must start every single week.

Dallas Goedert/Zach Ertz vs. 49ers: The Niners have allowed a league-low 34.1 yards per game to tight ends and the second-fewest fantasy PPG (9.14) to the position. But last week we did see ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ go for eight catches for 97 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Goedert saw more usage in Week 1, with five targets, four catches, 42 yards and a score. Ertz added two catches for 34 yards on two targets. Goedert is the top option, but with both taking away from each other, in a tough matchup, they are both more TE2s. Ertz can fully be avoided this week.

