Around the NFL

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) won't play Sunday vs. Steelers

Published: Sep 17, 2021 at 03:41 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without top running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coach Jon Gruden said Friday the RB wouldn't play in Week 2 while dealing with toe and ankle injuries stemming from the Raiders' season-opening win.

Jacobs sat out practices this week.

The third-year back led the Raiders with 10 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-27 win on Monday night over Baltimore.

Backup Kenyan Drake moves into the starting role with veteran Peyton Barber slated for potential short-yardage situations. Drake took six carries for just 11 yards in Week 1 but added five catches for 59 yards.

While Drake should get the start and be active in the passing game, don't discount Gruden turning to Barber more often than the casual fan might think, particularly on early downs and between-the-tackles runs.

Facing a dominating Steelers defensive front, a matchup that already portended to Derek Carr dropping back a ton now tilts that way even further. After 56 attempts in Week 1, with Jacobs out, Carr will likely find himself heaving the pigskin a lot Sunday in Pittsburgh.

