2021 NFL free agency: One offensive free agent each AFC playoff team must keep

Surprised James Conner or JuJu Smith-Schuster aren't in this space? Let me explain. Conner has had trouble staying on the field, and even when he was out there this past season, the fourth-year back ranked 25th in yards per rush (4.27) among RBs with at least 125 carries. The Steelers need to seriously reevaluate their entire rushing attack after finishing last in the league in yards per game (84.4). Kevin Colbert and the Steelers' scouting department routinely find great talent and value at wide receiver in the draft, so it's possible Pittsburgh moves on from JuJu, hands the WR1 keys over to Chase Claypool and selects a wideout in the second or third round.





Villanueva, however, has been a staple on the offensive line for years. I know Villanueva is closer to the finish than the start of his career (he'll be 33 by Week 1), and struggled at times last season (especially against the Bengals), but he's still a savvy, reliable bookend tackle. He hasn't missed a single game during the last five seasons and his familiarity and physicality will be critical to Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s success if the QB returns for an 18th season. Plus, I think Villanueva and the Steelers could work out a reasonable contract that satisfies both player and team.