2021 NFL free agency: One offensive free agent each NFC playoff team must keep

Receiver Chris Godwin looms large on the list of free agents to be, but I believe the Bucs are going to have a hard time hanging on to him, based on what I think he'll command on the market, and would be best off focusing on retaining more affordable offensive cornerstones. If you need more proof of Fournette's value, just look at what the former No. 4 overall pick did for the Bucs in their run to becoming Super Bowl LV champions. Fournette logged 448 scrimmage yards in the postseason -- and 135 of those came against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He's a good fit in the Bucs' offense as a downhill, physical runner, and now that his confidence is back and he has a new ring, I imagine big things are ahead for the running back in 2021. Playoff Lenny belongs in Tampa.