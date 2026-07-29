NFL Network: Saints DT Bryan Bresee feared to have suffered torn ACL

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bresee hasn't lived up to the lofty draft status, but has flashed some improvement the past two years. The 24-year-old was poised to play a key role along Brandon Staley's defensive line. 2025 third-rounder Vernon Broughton, who played one game last year, and 2026 second-rounder Christen Miller will now be tasked with larger roles. Given the lack of experience, the Saints could look to add a veteran presence along the line in the coming weeks.