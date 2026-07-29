NFL Network: Saints DT Bryan Bresee feared to have suffered torn ACL

The New Orleans Saints defense took a hit Wednesday.
Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
Tests are ongoing, but it's likely the 2023 first-rounder will be ruled out for the season, Rapoport noted.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore told WWL Radio that Bresee appeared to suffer a non-contact injury during one of the early team periods. Moore couldn't confirm the exact injury, but said "it doesn't look great."
The No. 29 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bresee hasn't lived up to the lofty draft status, but has flashed some improvement the past two years. The 24-year-old was poised to play a key role along Brandon Staley's defensive line. 2025 third-rounder Vernon Broughton, who played one game last year, and 2026 second-rounder Christen Miller will now be tasked with larger roles. Given the lack of experience, the Saints could look to add a veteran presence along the line in the coming weeks.
New Orleans picked up Bresee's fifth-year option for 2027 in April.