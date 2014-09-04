In Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals The safety had six tackles, three passes defensed and a 21-yard pick-six in the Bengals' 37-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts The linebacker had nine tackles and a forced fumble in the Colts' 42-28 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos The running back had 112 scrimmage yards (95 rushing, 17 receiving) and a rushing TD during the Broncos' 30-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints The defensive end had two sacks in the Saints' 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings.