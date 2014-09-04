In Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals
The safety had six tackles, three passes defensed and a 21-yard pick-six in the Bengals' 37-34 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
The linebacker had nine tackles and a forced fumble in the Colts' 42-28 win over the Oakland Raiders.
Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos
The running back had 112 scrimmage yards (95 rushing, 17 receiving) and a rushing TD during the Broncos' 30-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints
The defensive end had two sacks in the Saints' 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals
The quarterback completed 23 of 40 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals' 18-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers.