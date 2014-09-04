In Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns The quarterback completed 27 of 37 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns' 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sam Darnold, New York Jets The quarterback completed 24 of 35 attempts for 341 yards and three touchdowns in the Jets' 44-38 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns The running back rushed for 112 yards in 19 carries (5.9 average) in the Browns' 26-18 victory over the Bengals.

Sony Michel, New England Patriots The running back ran for 116 yards in 18 attempts (6.4 average) and a touchdown in the Patriots' 24-12 win over the Bills.