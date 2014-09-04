Pepsi Rookies

Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 10 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES


Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

The running back had 209 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

The quarterback completed 17 of 20 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns' win over Atlanta.

Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears

The wide receiver had five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 34-22 win over the Detroit Lions.

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

The running back rushed for 108 yards on 12 attempts (9.0 average) and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 36-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

The linebacker had 13 tackles, one pass defensed and an interception in the Cowboys' 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

WEEKLY WINNERS

  • 1
    DenzelWard CB - BROWNS
  • 2
    DariusLeonard LB - COLTS
  • 3
    BakerMayfield QB - BROWNS
  • 4
    NickChubb RB - BROWNS
  • 5
    DenzelWard CB - BROWNS
  • 6
    SaquonBarkley RB - GIANTS
  • 7
    BakerMayfield QB - BROWNS
  • 8
    DariusLeonard LB - COLTS
  • 9
    BakerMayfield QB - BROWNS