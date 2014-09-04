In Week 10 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns The running back had 209 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns The quarterback completed 17 of 20 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns in the Browns' win over Atlanta.

Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears The wide receiver had five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 34-22 win over the Detroit Lions.

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks The running back rushed for 108 yards on 12 attempts (9.0 average) and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 36-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.