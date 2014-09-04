In Week 7 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
Jackson became the first player in NFL history to have multiple defensive touchdowns over 75 yards in a game. Jackson recovered a fumble for a touchdown and had a pick-six in the Bears' 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.
O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Howard recorded six receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
Jones rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown in the Packers' 26-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Jamal Adams, New York Jets
Adams recorded seven tackles, one sack, two TFLs and one pass break-up in the Jets' 31-28 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
Hunt had 117 yards from scrimmage in the Chiefs' 31-30 loss to the Oakland Raiders.