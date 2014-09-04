In Week 7 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears Jackson became the first player in NFL history to have multiple defensive touchdowns over 75 yards in a game. Jackson recovered a fumble for a touchdown and had a pick-six in the Bears' 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Howard recorded six receptions for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Buffalo Bills.