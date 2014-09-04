In Week 10 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown in the Saints' 47-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.
C.J. Beathard, San Francisco 49ers
Beathard completed 19 of 25 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown in the 49ers' 31-21 win over the New York Giants.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
Smith-Schuster recorded five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 20-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
DeShone Kizer, Cleveland Browns
Kizer completed 21 of 37 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown while adding a rushing touchdown in the Browns' loss to the Detroit Lions.
Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
Ekeler totaled 119 yards from scrimmage on 10 carries for 42 yards and five receptions for 77 yards in the Chargers' overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.