In Week 10 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints Kamara rushed for 106 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown in the Saints' 47-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.

C.J. Beathard, San Francisco 49ers Beathard completed 19 of 25 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing touchdown in the 49ers' 31-21 win over the New York Giants.