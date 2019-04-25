2019 NFL Draft: Best remaining prospects available

The Arizona Cardinals kicked off Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft by selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick and started Round 2 by selecting cornerback Byron Murphy. With Day 3 of the draft underway, here's a look at the top prospects still available on NFL.com senior analyst and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Gil Brandt's Hot 150 prospect rankings. (Number by player's name indicates Brandt's original ranking).
RANK
81
Emanuel Hall, WR
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
RANK
108
Tyree Jackson, QB
School: Buffalo | Year: Junior
RANK
119
Gerald Willis, DT
School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
121
Te'Von Coney, LB
School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior
RANK
127
Jonathan Ledbetter, DE
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
RANK
137
Beau Benzschawel, OG
School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
140
Trevon Tate, OG
School: Memphis | Year: Senior
RANK
142
Nick Fitzgerald, QB
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)
RANK
146
Tyler Roemer, OT
School: San Diego State | Year: Sophomore (RS)