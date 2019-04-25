2019 NFL Draft: Best remaining prospects available

  • By Gil Brandt
The Arizona Cardinals kicked off Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft by selecting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick and started Round 2 by selecting cornerback Byron Murphy. With Day 3 of the draft underway, here's a look at the top prospects still available on NFL.com senior analyst and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Gil Brandt's Hot 150 prospect rankings. (Number by player's name indicates Brandt's original ranking).

RANK

81

Emanuel Hall, WR

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

RANK

108

Tyree Jackson, QB

School: Buffalo | Year: Junior

RANK

119

Gerald Willis, DT

School: Miami | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

121

Te'Von Coney, LB

School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior

RANK

127

Jonathan Ledbetter, DE

School: Georgia | Year: Senior

RANK

137

Beau Benzschawel, OG

School: Wisconsin | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

140

Trevon Tate, OG

School: Memphis | Year: Senior

RANK

142

Nick Fitzgerald, QB

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior (RS)

RANK

146

Tyler Roemer, OT

School: San Diego State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

