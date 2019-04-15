Hot 150: Gil Brandt's top-ranked prospects for 2019 NFL Draft

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

Haskins was a three-year player who started just one year for the Buckeyes. He did not run well at the combine (5.04 40) and did not do any shuttles or the broad jump. At his pro day, it looked like he moved better and had a very good workout. Haskins is a pocket passer with very good touch and arm strength, though he lacks foot quickness. He had great receivers to work with at Ohio State, where he completed 70 percent of his passes. Ninety percent of his passes came from the pocket. He's tough and competitive. Someone will trade up from the middle of Round 1 to get him.