Combine tests reveal Montez Sweat has heart condition

Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat, who rose to the national spotlight with his performance at the Senior Bowl and on the field in Indianapolis at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, has medical news that may make some teams do an in-depth analysis.

Multiple sources say that combine doctors took a thorough look at Sweat because of a pre-existing heart condition. This was not publicly known before Indy.

In the past, combine doctors have prevented players from participating because of health concerns, including sending one player home this year. Ultimately, the combine deemed his condition low-risk and cleared Sweat to participate.

When asked about his medical condition, his agents issued the following statement to NFL.com:

"Because of privacy issues we are not allowed to comment specifically. But I will tell you that this is not news. Montez is the same person that was medically cleared to play and dominate the SEC, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL combine. No change in health and no change in domination!"

NFL teams are in the process of assessing how they will handle the news.

Sweat took advantage of that opportunity and lit up the combine after dominating the Senior Bowl, vaulting himself into top 10 consideration. At 6-foot-6, 260-pounds, he ran a 4.41 40-yard dash while excelling at all drills. This latest medical news means teams may evaluate Sweat more closely come draft time.

