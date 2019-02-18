OU's Marquise Brown won't participate in combine

Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown will mis the NFL Scouting Combine after undergoing surgery.

Agents for Brown sent a letter to NFL clubs saying the wideout had Lisfranc surgery last month and won't participate in the combine or Oklahoma's pro day, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Brown is expected to be ready for training camp.

The wideout suffered a foot injury on Dec. 1 during the Big 12 Championship Game. The 21-year-old played through the injury in the Orange Bowl but did not record a catch and was taken out of the game in the second half.

"Hollywood" Brown ranked No. 9 on NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for 2019 version 1.0, and was the top-rated receiver.

Compared to DeSean Jackson, Brown owns the blazing speed and quickness to beat coverage out of the gate. And while he might lack size at 5-foot-10, 168 pounds, he displayed run after the catch acumen in college.

Missing the combine wipes out a chance for Brown to put his 4.3 40-yard-dash speed on display, but the medical checkups will play a bigger role in where he lands during the draft at the end of April.