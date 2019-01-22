Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for 2019 NFL Draft 1.0

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Ford lined up at right tackle for the Sooners and that is where he projects at the next level. He lacks ideal tackle height at 6-4, but he's long and athletic. In the passing game, he uses his quickness to position and square up opponents, but he needs to improve his hand usage. He carries his hands low and allows defenders to get their hands on his chest. Ford has outstanding change-of-direction quickness and he plays with awareness. In the run game, he is more of a stalemate blocker on the front side, but he has the athleticism to work up to the second level and he can efficiently cut off on the back side of runs. Overall, I wish Ford was more consistent from game to game, but he has all of the tools to excel at right tackle in the NFL.