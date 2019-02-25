Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for 2019 NFL Draft 2.0

The biggest mover in the second edition of my top-50 prospects rankings is Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray. The two biggest concerns I had about him were related to his commitment to football and bulk. However, he announced earlier this month that he's fully committed to playing quarterback, and reportedly is up to 206 pounds (he was listed at 195 by Oklahoma), which are the driving factors in his movement up the list.

I'm excited to see Murray and more than 300 other prospects this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis (March 1-4 on NFL Network) as they take the next big step in the draft process.

Note: Heights and weights mentioned below are via school measurements.

RANK 1 Nick Bosa, Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 1

Bosa has an ideal frame for a 4-3 DE and he is consistently disruptive in every game I've studied. As a pass rusher, he can win with quickness, power and a variety of hand moves. He often incorporates the same swipe/rip/flatten move that his brother Joey has mastered. Nick can convert speed to power and he also flashes some ability to slide inside and rush over the guard. He is stout at the point of attack against the run and he's quick to locate and pursue the football. There are some durability concerns after he underwent season-ending core-muscle surgery this past fall. Bosa isn't as big as his older brother, but I expect similar dominance and production at the NFL level.

RANK 2 Quinnen Williams, DT School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Previous rank: 2

Williams has good size for the position and possesses a rare combination of suddenness, strength and football intelligence. He moved up and down the line of scrimmage in Alabama's defense and was effective at every spot. As a pass rusher, he explodes off the ball, maintains leverage and pushes his opponent into the lap of the quarterback. He also uses a violent club/swim move. Williams is constantly double-teamed, but he still finds a way to generate pressures and sacks. Against the run, he plays with a low pad level, locks his hands inside and violently sheds blocks to pursue the ball carrier. Overall, this is a dominant player who's capable of emerging as a premier interior defensive lineman very early in his NFL career.

RANK 3 Josh Allen, Edge School: Kentucky | Year: Senior



Previous rank: 3

Allen is a tall, long edge player with tremendous agility, versatility and production. As a pass rusher, he wins with speed, bend and a nifty inside counter move. He doesn't possess a lot of power, but makes up for it with his Gumby-like flexibility at the top of his rush. Against the run, he uses his length to set the edge and he's a blur closing from the back side. Allen is a huge asset in coverage, providing the athletic ability to mirror backs and tight ends all over the field. Overall, the Kentucky product possesses an ideal skill set for today's game: He can run, rush and cover.

RANK 4 Christian Wilkins, DT 3 School: Clemson | Year: Senior



Previous rank: 7

Wilkins has solid size (6-foot-4, 315 pounds) for the position and he's been a disruptive presence along the Clemson line throughout his career. Against the pass, he has quick feet and hands, which allow him to routinely win early in the down. He's at his best when slanting and working through the edges of blockers. He isn't a powerful bull rusher. Against the run, he is much better on the back side. He relies on quickness to slip blocks and does a good job of avoiding cut blocks. On the front side, he'll occasionally get too high -- and consequently, get turned and dumped. Overall, Wilkins has upside as a pass rusher and penetrator, but you'll have to live with some deficiencies at the point of attack.

RANK 5 T.J. Hockenson, TE 9 School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Previous rank: 14

Hockenson is a fun player to watch. In the passing game, he fights through press coverage and will stair-step defenders (fights through pass coverage and understands how to attack the leverage of defenders) down the field, helping to create some separation on crossers and deep-over routes. He tracks the ball naturally and his high-point skills are on display in the red zone. He is very physical after the catch and possesses adequate speed. Hockenson is at his best in the run game. He ragdolls defensive ends and linebackers. He had multiple pancake blocks in every game I studied. Overall, Hockenson is one of the best blocking tight ends I've ever evaluated and he is dependable in the passing game. He's a Day 1 impact player at the next level.

RANK 6 Josh Jacobs, RB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 6

Jacobs is one of my favorite players to study in this draft class. He has a thick, compact build and I love his combination of power, elusiveness and versatility. In the run game, he possesses excellent vision, burst and wiggle. His change-of-direction quickness is off the charts. He runs low to the ground and powers through tacklers in every game I studied. Jacobs has the speed to get to the perimeter -- he's a weapon when lined up as a QB in the Wildcat and when he's used on fly sweeps from the slot. In the passing game, Jacobs runs crisp routes, possesses natural hands and he's a make-you-miss specialist in space. He does need to improve in pass protection. He must come to balance as a blocker and avoid lunging at blitzers. Overall, Jacobs is a special talent and his light workload at Alabama (251 carries in three seasons) should be viewed as a positive, not a negative.

RANK 7 Ed Oliver, DT 1 School: Houston | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 8

Oliver is an undersized interior lineman with exceptional twitch and pass-rush potential. He primarily lined up over the center, but did move around a bit in Houston's defense. Against the pass, he has an explosive first step and outstanding change-of-direction quickness. He is quick to shoot his hands, but he needs to develop a better game plan once engaged. Oliver was constantly slanting in Houston's defensive scheme and that led to quick wins versus both the run and pass. His lack of size and length does show up in the run game -- he gets swallowed up at times. His effort is excellent, despite facing constant double teams. Overall, Oliver isn't as powerful or polished as the Rams' Aaron Donald, but he has similar athleticism and should be a disruptive force for the team that drafts him.

RANK 8 Rashan Gary, Edge 4 School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 4

Gary is a freak. He has a unique blend of size, speed, explosiveness and power. Unfortunately, it doesn't always translate to production. As a pass rusher, he has a dynamic get-off and flashes the power to bull through OTs with only one arm extended. However, he lacks complementary moves and stalls at the top of his rush far too often. Against the run, he destroys TEs on the edge with pure strength and power. However, he will bury his head and fail to locate the football at times. His athleticism is on display in coverage, where I've seen him run and mirror slot receivers. There are some concerns about his durability after he missed time with injuries. Overall, Gary is more of an athlete than football player at this time, but the upside is off the charts and his effort is exceptional.

RANK 9 Devin White, LB 1 School: LSU | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 10

White has a thick, sturdy frame and possesses prototypical explosiveness and playmaking skills. Against the pass, he has the speed and agility to cover TEs down the field and he closes space in a hurry when he's in zone coverage. He has timing and burst as a blitzer. He wins the majority of his one-on-ones versus running backs in pass protection. Against the run, White brings sideline-to-sideline range, but he will get stuck on blocks once engaged. He has good (but not great) instincts to key/read. However, even when he's a half count late, he makes up for it with his play speed. He is an outstanding, chest-up tackler. Overall, White has what teams are looking for at the position: The ability to run, cover and blitz.

RANK 10 Andre Dillard, OT 2 School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)



Previous rank: 12

Dillard has an athletic frame for the position and he's a very easy mover. In pass protection, he explodes out of his stance and plays with tremendous knee bend, patience and balance. He shoots his hands in tight and can redirect with very little effort. When opponents get into his chest, he is quick to re-work his hands and regain leverage. In the run game, he is more of a finesse, wall-off player than a people-mover. He has the athleticism to work up to the second level and I believe he'll be effective on outside pulls. Overall, Dillard is a pure, pass-protecting left tackle. Yes, he needs to get stronger and more physical, but in a passing league, what he does best is highly coveted.

RANK 11 Jawaan Taylor, OT 2 School: Florida | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 13

Taylor lined up at right tackle for the Gators. He has average height and a broad frame for the position. In the passing game, he has the foot quickness to cover up speed rushers and the athleticism to redirect versus counter moves. He has a bad habit of scooping instead of punching, which allows defenders to get into his chest. However, he is still sturdy versus power rushers despite giving up his chest. In the run game, he has tremendous upper-body strength to torque and toss defenders. He's nasty. Some teams will prefer his power inside at the guard position, but I see him as a quality starting right tackle.

RANK 12 Jeffery Simmons, DT 7 School: Mississippi State | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 5

Simmons has the ideal frame, athleticism and explosiveness for the position. As a pass rusher, he has an exceptional first step and rolls his hips to uproot blockers. Simmons has tremendous upper torque to stack and toss blockers on the way to the quarterback. He excels on twists and games. Against the run, he explodes into blocks, extends his arms, peeks and frees himself to make plays. However, teams will need to do their homework on his character -- his 2016 arrest stemmed from a highly publicized video of him getting into a physical altercation with a woman. Overall, Simmons has Pro Bowl potential and a similar skill set to Eagles DT Fletcher Cox. The ACL tear he suffered during a workout in early February might hurt him a little bit in the draft, but he's too talented a player to fall very far.

RANK 13 Marquise Brown, WR 4 School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 9

Brown is a DeSean Jackson clone. He has a similar build and the same explosive playmaking skills as the Bucs wide receiver. He lines up outside and in the slot. He easily defeats press coverage with his quickness -- and when corners elect to play off coverage, he eats up their cushion in a hurry. He is a blur on deep posts and go routes, showing both suddenness off the line and another gear once the ball is thrown to him. He has also shown the ability to quickly get in/out of breaks when working back to the quarterback on curls and comebacks. He plays much bigger than his size (5-10, 168 pounds) down the field, attacking the football at the highest point. He is dynamic after the catch. Overall, Brown might lack ideal size, but he's a polished receiver and a threat to score from anywhere on the field. He did undergo Lisfranc surgery in January, which means he's probably not a lock for the top 10. I don't see him falling out of the first round, though.

RANK 14 Kyler Murray, QB 15 School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



Previous rank: 29

Murray is an extremely explosive quarterback prospect who lacks the ideal height/bulk for the position. He has extremely quick feet in his setup and bounces on his toes at the top of his drop. He has dynamic arm strength and doesn't need to grind his toes in the ground to generate power. He isn't as accurate as Baker Mayfield, but flashes the touch to layer the ball on occasion, accompanying the "wow" power throws. The majority of his decisions are made pre-snap or he resorts to scrambling around and buying time. He doesn't work deep into progressions on a consistent basis. He is an electric runner, using a quick/choppy stride to eat up ground. He helped alleviate concerns about his flirtation with baseball by announcing his commitment to playing football, which he recently reiterated. Overall, I believe Murray has the tools to be an NFL starter, but I have concerns about his durability.

RANK 15 Jonah Williams, OG 1 School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 16

Williams lined up at left tackle for the Tide, but I'm projecting him to guard at the next level. He has outstanding feet in the passing game. He is quick and he smoothly redirects versus counter moves. He plays with knee bend and keeps his hands in tight. His lack of length does show up on tape and that is why I'd prefer to see him play inside. He is dominant in the run game. He runs his feet on contact and generates movement at the point of attack. He's also effective working up to the second level. He takes proper angles and plays on his feet. I love his awareness and toughness. Overall, Williams is an excellent prospect and has a chance to be a Pro Bowl guard early in his career.

RANK 16 D.K. Metcalf, WR 5 School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Previous rank: 11

Metcalf has a rare blend of size, speed and athleticism. He's at his best on runaway routes (go, slant, post). He explodes off the ball in his release and uses his big frame (6-4, 230) to wall off opponents on slants and vertical routes. He's a little choppy at the top of his route when he's working back to the quarterback. Metcalf makes some spectacular one-handed grabs, but he will drop some passes due to lack of concentration. He is exceptional after the catch, breaking tackles and pulling away from defenders. Overall, Metcalf still has room to improve, but he's built like the Batman suit -- extremely explosive and tough. He will be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams as soon as he steps foot on an NFL field, barring any setbacks in his recovery from the season-ending neck injury he suffered in October. Pre-draft medical checks figure to play a big role in his evaluation.

RANK 17 Montez Sweat, Edge 3 School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



Previous rank: 20

Sweat is a tall, long and athletic defensive end. As a pass rusher, he relies on a quick get-off and his length to pop/separate before bending around the edge to generate sacks. He doesn't show much snap/power on contact, but he still finds ways to win. His effort is excellent. Against the run, he plays a little high and will get moved around by opposing tackles. He will improve once he learns to lower his pads. Sweat is much better versus tight ends. He has the agility to drop into the flat in coverage. Overall, Sweat needs to get stronger, but his combination of length, agility and production makes him an easy sell in the draft room.

RANK 18 Dwayne Haskins, QB 3 School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Previous rank: 15

Haskins is a pure pocket passer with outstanding arm strength, poise and production. He lacks ideal foot quicks in his setup, but he throws from a firm platform. He has a tight, compact stroke and the ball jumps out of his hand. He can drive the football into tight widows and displays excellent loft and touch on the deep ball. Haskins will get a little aggressive at times, but his overall decision-making has been solid. His biggest issues arise when he's forced to move off his spot because he lacks the suddenness to create and get out of trouble. He's accurate on designed roll-outs to the right, but his accuracy is spotty on the opposite side. He's used sparingly on designed QB runs, but I love his competitiveness and toughness as a ball carrier (see: Maryland game, when he logged three rushing scores). Overall, Haskins has the necessary tools to win games from the pocket, but his success will depend greatly on his protection.

RANK 19 Devin Bush, LB 2 School: Michigan | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 17

Bush is a little undersized for the position (5-11, 233 pounds), but he makes up for it with instincts, twitch and production. He's excellent as a zone dropper against the pass -- quick to key routes and get a jump on the ball. In man coverage, he has the speed to run with tight ends and running backs, but he gets a little too grabby down the field. He is an excellent blitzer, using a dip/rip move to defeat running backs. Bush really excels in the run game. He is quick to identify, fill and chest up runners. He is also capable of shocking and shedding guards when they work up to the second level. He has a high batting average as a tackler and provides some huge hits. Overall, Bush is a three-down linebacker and he'll provide the team that drafts him with a physical presence.

RANK 20 Cody Ford, OT 2 School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)



Previous rank: 18

Ford lined up at right tackle for the Sooners and that is where he projects at the next level. He lacks ideal tackle height at 6-4, but he's long and athletic. In the passing game, he uses his quickness to position and square up opponents, but he needs to improve his hand usage. He carries his hands low and allows defenders to get their hands on his chest. Ford has outstanding change-of-direction quickness and he plays with awareness. In the run game, he is more of a stalemate blocker on the front side, but he has the athleticism to work up to the second level and he can efficiently cut off on the back side of runs. Overall, I wish Ford was more consistent from game to game, but he has all of the tools to excel at right tackle in the NFL.

RANK 21 Jachai Polite, Edge 5 School: Florida | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 26

Polite is an undersized (6-2, 242 pounds) edge rusher with tremendous twitch and explosion. As a pass rusher, he wins early with pure speed and he'll mix in a crafty spin move. He has a dynamic inside counter move, but he doesn't use it very often. He does get swallowed up at times and struggles to free himself. Against the run, he likes to spin at the point of attack and he will get uprooted on occasion. His effort is solid. Overall, Polite lacks ideal size, but he's very explosive and fits teams looking for a stand-up pass rusher.

RANK 22 Clelin Ferrell, Edge School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



Previous rank: 22

Ferrell has excellent size, length and power. As a pass rusher, he lacks an elite get-off, but he has an effective dip/rip move and can generate some knockback with his hands. He has some stiffness at the top of his rush, but his effort is outstanding and he's a finisher once he gets to the quarterback. Against the run, he can hold the point of attack and does a nice job shedding blocks. Overall, Ferrell lacks elite athleticism, but I love his combination of size, effort and production.

RANK 23 Noah Fant, TE 5 School: Iowa | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 28

Fant has a tall, athletic frame (6-5, 241 pounds) and exceptional explosiveness. He moved around in the Iowa scheme, putting his hand in the dirt, splitting out wide or aligning in the wing. He explodes off the line of scrimmage and is a very fluid route runner. He creates a lot of separation and tracks the ball easily over his shoulder. Fant isn't as effective when he's working underneath. He lacks polish and drops some easy balls. He also has a bad habit of unnecessarily jumping for balls that are put on his frame. After the catch, he uses his speed to pull away from defenders. He is shield blocker in the run game, lacking tenacity and physicality in that department. Overall, Fant is a special athlete who is at his best working vertically. He has some shortcomings in other areas, but he'll be a big-play producer right away for his drafting team.

RANK 24 Deandre Baker, CB 6 School: Georgia | Year: Senior



Previous rank: 30

Baker is a tough, gritty cornerback who plays bigger than his size (5-11, 185 pounds). In press coverage, he has quick hands and effectively re-routes wideouts. He is fluid when he turns and opens up, and has enough speed to carry vertical routes. He is a little sticky when he has to gear down and work downhill versus comebacks and curls. He doesn't have a lot of ball production, but rarely gives up plays down the field. Against the run, he is very productive when he's unchecked, but he will get stuck on blocks at times. Overall, Baker is very competitive and he has the versatility to play at a high level in multiple schemes.

RANK 25 Irv Smith Jr., TE 6 School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 19

Smith has an excellent blend of size, athleticism, ball skills and toughness. He lines up inline, as a wing or split out. He has a nice burst off the line and is a fluid route runner. He tracks the ball naturally and has reliable hands. He uses his speed to create after the catch. Smith is more than serviceable in the run game. He primarily seals and stalemates, but there are flashes of nasty finishes. Overall, Smith doesn't have the same upside as former Alabama TE O.J. Howard, but he should be a quality starting TE very early in his NFL career.

RANK 26 Drew Lock, QB 3 School: Missouri | Year: Senior



Previous rank: 23

Lock has the desired height and bulk for the position (6-4, 225). He owns a quick delivery and generates plenty of RPMs with minimal strain or effort. He made "wow" drive throws in every game I viewed. He excels on hole shots along the sideline (placing the ball between the corner and safety versus Cover 2) and can jam the ball into the seam, as well. He is more accurate on drive throws than touch throws. He needs to add more loft to the ball. Lock will get sloppy with his footwork at times, falling off throws unnecessarily. He's very aggressive, which leads to explosive plays and some turnovers. He's very urgent with his movement when pressured and shows the ability to escape and extend plays. He is an excellent athlete. Overall, Lock needs to polish his footwork and tone down his aggressiveness, but he has a special skill set and tremendous upside.

RANK 27 Johnathan Abram, S 2 School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior



Previous rank: 25

Abram has a thick, sturdy frame for the position. He aligned high and low in the Bulldog scheme. He is at his best when he's playing closer to the line of scrimmage. He's quick to key/read/fill the alley and delivers some massive hits upon arrival. He has shown the ability to match up in the slot and flashes some range from the deep half. He does get overaggressive at times, which can lead to some fly-by missed tackles. I love his temperament and toughness. Overall, Abram is a perfect fit as a down safety and he'll be highly valued by teams that incorporate that position.

RANK 28 Rock Ya-Sin, CB 3 School: Temple | Year: Senior



Previous rank: 31

Ya-Sin has ideal size, speed, toughness and ball skills. In off coverage, he has quick feet and he's very fluid when he turns and opens up. He doesn't waste steps on his plant and drive -- he closes in a hurry. In press coverage, Ya-Sin needs to do a better job of using his hands and he will occasionally get turned around versus shiftier wideouts. Fortunately, he has the speed to recover when he's caught out of position. He finds the ball in the air and gets his hands on a lot of footballs. He's very aggressive in run support and he's a reliable tackler in space. Overall, Ya-Sin has the competitiveness and athleticism to develop into a quality NFL starter.

RANK 29 Riley Ridley, WR 3 School: Georgia | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 32

Ridley has good size (6-2, 200 pounds) and he's a very polished route runner. He lacks an explosive burst in his release, but understands how to set up defenders and is very efficient at the top of his route. Despite lacking top-end juice, he creates separation with his clean footwork in/out of the break point. He has very strong hands and attacks the ball at the highest point. After the catch, he is tough, but he lacks premier burst or elusiveness. His relative lack of production is a concern, but there were a lot of mouths to feed in this offense. Overall, Ridley is ready to contribute right away. While he doesn't possess the ideal twitch, he consistently gets open and has strong, reliable hands.

RANK 30 Byron Murphy, CB 3 School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Previous rank: 33

Murphy has average height and a lean, slender frame for the position. He primarily lines up outside, but he does take some reps in the slot. He plays a lot of bail technique, keeping his eyes on the quarterback, and he's quick to key, plant and drive on the ball. He has excellent instincts and ball skills. He is a very fluid athlete and his quickness is outstanding. However, there are some concerns about his deep speed. Against the run, he is aggressive as a force defender, but he'll dive and miss some tackles. Overall, Murphy lacks ideal size/speed, but he's ultra-instinctive and will be very attractive to teams that play a lot of zone coverage.

RANK 31 Dexter Lawrence, DT 10 School: Clemson | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 21

Lawrence is a hulking defensive tackle at 6-4 and 350 pounds. As a pass rusher, he primarily relies on his strength and power to push the pocket. He does have impressive foot quickness and occasionally flashes a nifty swim move. However, he didn't get many opportunities because Clemson brought in more explosive rushers in obvious passing situations. He is a dominant run defender. He easily stacks single blocks on the front side and refuses to be cut off on the back side. Teams will need to investigate the suspension for a failed test for performance-enhancing drugs that kept Lawrence out of the College Football Playoff. Overall, Lawrence will be an immediate force against the run and I believe he has the potential to develop into more than a pocket pusher in the passing game.

RANK 32 Daniel Jones, QB 8 School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)



Previous rank: 24

Jones has outstanding size for the position (6-5, 220). He is always under control and throws from a firm platform. As a passer, he relies more on touch than power. He throws with anticipation underneath and puts plenty of loft on deep balls, dropping them in the bucket. He's more accurate than his stats would suggest (career completion percentage of 59.9); Jones suffered from a lot of dropped passes at Duke. He's very athletic on designed QB runs, but lacks urgency to consistently escape when pressured. He has shown the ability to read the full field, but was forced to hold the ball at times because his weapons failed to separate. He showed his toughness by playing through injuries this past fall. Overall, Jones lacks elite arm strength, but he has a nice blend of size, toughness and football smarts.

RANK 33 Nasir Adderley, S 6 School: Delaware | Year: Senior



Previous rank: 27

Adderley is a slightly undersized safety prospect with outstanding instincts, range and ball skills. He is a former cornerback and his movement skills reflect that background. He is very fluid in his backpedal and his combination of recognition and burst allow him to cover a lot of ground. He has no issues locating the ball in the air and possesses strong, dependable hands. Against the run, he is aggressive to the alley and boasts a high batting average as a tackler. He also offers value in the return game, where he displays vision, speed and toughness. Overall, Adderley is an ideal, pure free safety and should be a quality starter immediately in his rookie campaign.

RANK 34 Greedy Williams, CB School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



Previous rank: 34

Williams is a tall, lean cornerback with build-up speed and ball skills. In press coverage, he doesn't shoot his hands, but he uses his gliding stride to match and mirror wideouts. Williams isn't as effective in off coverage; he gets too high and lacks pop out of his plant and drive. He had a tough time against Alabama's Jerry Jeudy. When he's in phase, he does a good job of locating and playing the football. He's a low, wrap/drag tackler in the run game and his lack of play strength shows up at times. Overall, Greedy is a tough evaluation. I love his size and ball awareness, but I'm concerned about his lack of short-area burst and physicality.

RANK 35 Garrett Bradbury, C 6 School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)



Previous rank: 41

Bradbury is a slightly undersized player with excellent quickness, balance and awareness. He is a very clean player, rarely falling off blocks or getting caught out of position. In pass protection, he has quick hands and can easily slide mirror while displaying excellent knee bend. He will stutter back a little bit versus power rushers before settling down. He is very aware. In the run game, he uses his quickness to consistently reach and cut off defenders. He takes good angles up to the second level and he can adjust in space. He isn't a mauler, but he stays attached to his assignment. Overall, Bradbury will be a steady, reliable starter and I see very minimal risk.

RANK 36 Brian Burns, Edge 7 School: Florida State | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 43

Burns is a tall, skinny edge rusher with excellent length and athleticism. As a pass rusher, he has an explosive get-off and the ability to bend/wrap at the top of his rush. He also has an explosive inside counter move. However, he doesn't have any snap once engaged and fails to convert speed to power. He needs to win early in the down. As a run defender, he lacks the girth and strength to consistently hold the point of attack, but he plays with excellent effort on the back side. Overall, Burns needs to get stronger, but his upside is sky high because of his length and speed.

RANK 37 Joejuan Williams, CB 10 School: Vanderbilt | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 47

Williams is an enormous (6-3, 208 pounds) cornerback who is at his best in press coverage. He has quick feet and is surprisingly fluid for his size. He flashes short-area burst, but his long speed is a concern. He does a nice job locating and high-pointing the ball down the field. In off coverage, he is a little sticky out of his plant/drive, but he takes proper angles and secures the tackle. He is very physical in run support, delivering some "wow" hits. Overall, there is still some development ahead of Williams, but his unique build and toughness are very enticing.

RANK 38 Taylor Rapp, S 6 School: Washington | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 44

Rapp is slightly undersized for the position, but he's been very productive throughout his career. He lines up in the deep half, as well as underneath in the box. He anticipates well from the deep hash and always takes the proper angle to the ball. He has good (not great) closing speed and excellent ball awareness. He has a great feel as a blitzer, displaying timing and the ability to defeat a block. He is outstanding versus the run. He can sort through the trash when in the box and takes perfect angles to the alley from the deep half. He comes to balance and is a sure tackler in space. Overall, Rapp is one of the most reliable/dependable players in this draft class.

RANK 39 Kaleb McGary, OT NR School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)



Previous rank: Not ranked

McGary has outstanding size, quickness and toughness for the right tackle position. He is very raw in the passing game. He crosses his feet over on occasion and he has had some issues versus speed rushers. He does have the ability to catch/anchor power rushers and he's very aware versus pressure looks. He is a dominant run blocker, latching on to defenders and sending them flying (see first play versus Oregon). He explodes into contact and he is a nasty finisher. McGary collected a lot of knockdowns in the games I studied. I was impressed with the improvements he made to his pass-rush technique during the week of practice at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Overall, McGary isn't a perfect pass protector but he has all of the necessary tools to develop, and I love his play temperament and toughness.

RANK 40 L.J. Collier, Edge NR School: TCU | Year: Senior (RS)



Previous rank: Not ranked

Collier has the size and skill set to line up on the edge or inside. He is extremely twitched up and he jars opponents once he gets his hands on them. In the passing game, he uses a shake/bull rush move and he can also pop/separate from blocks while only using one arm. He can convert speed to power off the edge. He isn't an elite bender at the top of his pass rush but he still finds a way to finish. He has the strength to hold the point of attack against the run and his effort is solid. Overall, Collier isn't the biggest name in this DL class, but it wouldn't shock me if he emerged as the top player at the position three to four years from now.

RANK 41 A.J. Brown, WR 9 School: Mississippi | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 50

Brown has average height and a thick, sturdy frame. He lined up in the slot in the Rebels' offense, running a lot of slants in their RPO scheme and catching a ton of other quick-hitters. He is a one-speed route runner, but he knows how to shield off defenders and attacks the ball in the air. He does have some drops on low balls, but those are offset by his ability to play above the rim. He tracks the deep ball naturally. After the catch, he steps through tackles and fights for extra yards. Overall, Brown lacks top-end speed, but he'll have a Day 1 role as a big slot receiver.

RANK 42 Jaylon Ferguson, Edge 7 School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)



Previous rank: 35

Ferguson has ideal size, length, power and production. He has experience standing up on the edge, as well as putting his hand on the ground. In the passing game, he is a pure power rusher. He uses a violent stutter bull rush and he'll mix in a long-arm move, as well as an occasional hand swipe. He has very heavy hands and OTs immediately give ground once he lands them. He is a little tight at the top of his rush, but he's an excellent finisher (see: 45 sacks at Louisiana Tech, including 17.5 this past season). In the run game, he can use his length to set the edge. His effort on the back side needs to improve. He'll take some snaps off. Overall, Ferguson isn't a bendy edge defender, but I love his physicality and ability to finish. He should be a Day 1 starter in the NFL.

RANK 43 Devin Singletary, RB 6 School: Florida Atlantic | Year: Junior

Singletary is an undersized running back with electric quickness, vision and balance. On inside runs, he is patient to let the play develop before hitting the hole at full speed. He is elusive in very tight quarters and his jump cut is outstanding. He has enough speed to get the edge on outside runs, but he lacks elite top speed. In the passing game, he runs a crisp angle route and he's tough to get on the ground after the catch because of his slippery style. He doesn't get a lot of reps in pass protection, but he shows a willingness to attack and square up rushers when allowed. Overall, Singletary is an extremely loose and dynamic runner who possesses tremendous upside as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

RANK 44 Trayvon Mullen, CB 6 School: Clemson | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 38

Mullen has a tall/athletic build for the position. He wasn't challenged much in the five games I studied, but I love his movement skills and play speed. In press coverage, he does a nice job mirroring underneath and has plenty of speed to carry vertical routes. He'll use a bail technique at times and he's able to read through the wideout to the quarterback. In off coverage, he is a count late to key and drive, but he does possess a nice closing burst. He doesn't have much ball production, but that's because the ball is rarely thrown his way. He is a firm tackler in run support. Overall, it's tough to penalize Mullen for the lack of opportunities. He has the skill set to excel as a press cornerback at the next level.

RANK 45 Jerry Tillery, DT 1 School: Notre Dame | Year: Senior



Previous rank: 46

Tillery has rare height/length for the position. He is a very streaky player on tape. As a pass rusher, there are games where he dominates (see: Stanford game, when he logged four sacks) with a combination of quick hands, power and effort. However, there are other games where he's content to hang on blocks and play too high. In the run game, he flashes the ability to stack, toss and pursue the ball. He still needs to lower his pad level, but rarely gives ground at the point of attack. Overall, Tillery isn't going to fit every team, but he shows some flashes similar to DeForest Buckner. He just needs to become more consistent.

RANK 46 Dalton Risner, OT NR School: Kansas State | Year: Senior (RS)



Previous rank: Not ranked

Risner lined up at right tackle for the Wildcats and possesses a good combination of power, balance and instincts. In the passing game, he is quick to shoot his hands and he squats on power rushers. He will click his heels together at times, but he hasn't paid for it against these opponents. He should be able to correct that at the NFL level. He is very aware versus blitzes and stunts in the run game, using his upper-body strength to torque and turn defenders. He's also shown the ability to reach and seal from the backside. He will struggle to adjust in space at the second level. Overall, Risner has the tools to become a quality starting right tackle, and he adds value because of his experience at the center position during his redshirt freshman campaign.

RANK 47 Tytus Howard, OT is 7 School: Alabama State | Year: Senior (RS)



Previous rank: 40

Howard has ideal height and length for the position. He played both left and right tackle in the games I studied. In pass protection, he explodes out of his stance and effortlessly covers up speed rushers of the edge. He keeps his hands in tight and steers opponents with relative ease. He has an immediate anchor versus bull rushers. When his hands get knocked away, he is quick to replace them. In the run game, he has the foot quicks and balance to cut off on the back side and he always stays attached. He doesn't have a lot of knock-off power, but he's effective. Overall, the only real question about Howard involves the level of competition. The Senior Bowl should greatly impact his evaluation.

RANK 48 Greg Little, OT 9 School: Mississippi | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 39

Little has an ideal NFL OT frame, with ample bulk and length. In pass protection, he has average foot quickness, but he's very fluid in his slide and redirect. He flashes the ability to bend, but still plays too erect at times. He is often late and wide with his punch, but he has enough ballast to anchor down versus power rushers. He will struggle at times to kick out quick enough to cover up elite speed rushers. Little is very assignment aware. In the run game, he has enough power to generate movement on down blocks and swallows up linebackers when pulling. He will overextend on occasion. Overall, Little has some flaws, but I love his body type, awareness and anchor. He has starting-RT ability.

RANK 49 Mack Wilson, LB 13 School: Alabama | Year: Junior



Previous rank: 36

Wilson has ideal size, instincts and cover skills for the position. In the passing game, he is very fluid and has enough speed to mirror tight ends. To see his athleticism, watch his interception versus Texas A&M, where he effortlessly changes direction, lays out and brings in the ball. He is a very explosive blitzer. In the run game, he is quick to key and fill and he's a firm tackler. He flashes some thump to take on blockers, but he'll get stuck on occasion, too. His lateral range and effort are outstanding, but he does have a few missed tackles in open space. Overall, Wilson isn't quite as twitchy as former Tide LB Reuben Foster, but he'll be a quality three-down starter as soon as he arrives in the NFL.

RANK 50 David Montgomery, RB NR School: Iowa State | Year: Junior



Previous rank: Not ranked

Montgomery has an ideal blend of size, vision and short-area burst. On inside runs, he has the ability to drop his pads and power through contact or avoid defenders in very tight quarters. His ability to stop/start immediately is unique for a bigger back. He lacks top-tier juice to consistently get to the perimeter. Montgomery isn't a big part of the passing game but he's been reliable. He prefers to cut block in pass protection and he's been inconsistent in that area. Overall, Montgomery has been a steady, consistent performer throughout his college career and I expect the same results as he transitions to the NFL.

