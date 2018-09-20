Buckeyes DE Nick Bosa out indefinitely after surgery

College football will be without one of its top defensive players.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa underwent surgery Thursday for a core muscle injury, and coach Urban Meyer said there is no timetable for his return. Bosa had already been ruled out for this weekend's tilt against Tulane.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks have Bosa atop their list of the nation's 25 best prospects.

"He's the most complete player in college football," Jeremiah wrote of Bosa, the younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, who was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Nick Bosa, the reigning Big Ten defensive lineman of the year, already had four sacks this season, tied for third in the country.