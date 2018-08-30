Ranking the top 25 prospects in the 2018 college football season

With the first full weekend of college football set to get underway on Thursday, NFL.com analysts and former scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah have each compiled their ranking of the nation's top 25 prospects, which we've combined into one list.
RANK
1
Nick Bosa, DE
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
(Bucky Brooks ranking: 1; Daniel Jeremiah ranking: 1)
Bosa is a dominant D-lineman and he plays with flawless technique. He's the most complete player in college football. -- DJ
RANK
2
Ed Oliver, DT
School: Houston | Year: Junior
(BB: 2; DJ: 2)
Energetic interior pass rusher with outstanding first-step quickness and burst. Oliver is a destructive force at the line of scrimmage with the kind of game that could make him the apple of scouts' eyes, despite his less-than-ideal physical dimensions. -- BB
RANK
3
Justin Herbert, QB
School: Oregon | Year: Junior
(BB: 3; DJ: 3)
Herbert is still a raw prospect, but he has a unique blend of size, athleticism and arm strength. His upside is off the charts. -- DJ
RANK
4
Rashan Gary, DL
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
(BB: 4; DJ: 5)
Explosive athlete with positional versatility and pass-rush skills. Gary is more of a "flasher" than a dominant player at this point, but he has the traits defensive coaches covet in frontline playmakers. -- BB
RANK
5
Raekwon Davis, DL
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
(BB: 7; DJ: 4)
Alabama continues to recruit/develop game-changers along the defensive line. Davis has rare size/length and strength. He needs to be more consistent, but he's a special player. -- DJ
RANK
6
Greedy Williams, CB
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
(BB: 10; DJ: 7)
Crafty cover corner with outstanding instincts, awareness and ball skills. Williams can blanket receivers in press coverage or sit back and jump routes using superb "off" technique. Williams' slender frame could be an issue for some scouts and coaches, but his turnover prowess will make it hard for many teams to bypass a playmaking CB1. -- BB
RANK
7
Greg Little, OT
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
(BB: 6; DJ: 16)
I need to do more work on Little, but his size, power and agility are easy to spot on tape. He is poised for a big year. -- DJ
RANK
8
Will Grier, QB
School: West Virginia | Year: Senior (RS)
(BB: 12; DJ: 10)
Efficient pocket passer with A+ arm talent, timing and anticipation. Grier not only makes the game look easy from the pocket, but he also shines when forced to make off-platform throws on the move. He could be the next Big 12 quarterback to land in the No. 1 spot on draft day. -- BB
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
(BB: 19; DJ: 6)
Fant is one of my favorite players to study right now in college football. I love his explosiveness as a route runner and with the ball in his hands. -- DJ
RANK
10
Jonah Williams, OT
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
(BB: 11; DJ: 15)
Smart, athletic tackle with A+ size and significant game experience on the left and right side of the line. Williams has been a starter since stepping onto campus (29 career starts) as a five-star prospect with a pro-ready game. If he continues to play at a high level, he will be coveted by evaluators. -- BB
RANK
11
Trey Adams, OT
School: Washington | Year: Senior
(BB: 13; DJ: 13)
Adams is coming off an ACL tear, but he has all of the tools to be a productive, steady left tackle at the next level. He plays with balance and leverage in the run and passing game. -- DJ
RANK
12
Christian Wilkins, DT
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
(BB: 8; DJ: 22)
Wilkins has the versatility to move up and down the line of scrimmage. He has a quick first step and outstanding lateral range. -- DJ
RANK
13
Clelin Ferrell, DE
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
(BB: 9; DJ: 21)
The long, rangy pass rusher is a shop wrecker off the edge with outstanding size, strength and power. Plus, Ferrell is a nimble athlete with cat-like quickness and body control. He could rack up 10-plus sacks annually as a "Wide 9" pass rusher. -- BB
RANK
14
A.J. Brown, WR
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
(BB: 5; DJ: NR)
Big-bodied WR with great size, hands and route-running ability. Brown is a natural WR1 with the potential to anchor a passing game as an "X" receiver. -- BB
RANK
15
Dre'Mont Jones, DT
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior (RS)
(BB: 12; DJ: 17)
Jones flashed on tape last year, and I'm optimistic he'll take the next step this fall. The ability is there. Now it's time for the production to arrive. -- DJ
RANK
16
Jarrett Stidham, QB
School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)
(BB: 22; DJ: 9)
Stidham lacks elite size, but he has plenty of velocity and throws a beautiful ball. He has the athleticism to extend plays and delivers an accurate deep ball. -- DJ
RANK
17
Damien Harris, RB
School: Alabama | Year: Senior
(BB: 18; DJ: 14)
The Crimson Tide's shifty RB1 has all of the tools coaches covet in a lead back at the NFL level. Harris can run inside or outside with power or finesse, but he also contributes in the passing game as a dependable receiver. With teams increasingly looking for three-down backs with enough versatility to align in the backfield or out wide, Harris' talents as a versatile playmaker should make him a hot commodity in scouting circles. -- BB
RANK
18
Devin White, LB
School: LSU | Year: Junior
(BB: NR; DJ: 8)
White is an explosive player in the mold of previous LSU linebackers Deion Jones and Kwon Alexander. He has sideline-to-sideline range and the ability to match up with tight ends in coverage. -- DJ
RANK
19
Drew Lock, QB
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
(BB: 19; DJ: 15)
Despite his low completion percentage (54.5), Lock could be the No. 1 quarterback on the board based on his ideal size and arm talent. He can make every throw in the book with power or finesse while consistently hitting the strike zone. If his wide receivers catch the easy throws in 2018, Lock could vault to the No. 1 spot by the end of the 2019 draft process. -- BB
RANK
20
Dexter Lawrence, DT
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
(BB: 20; DJ: 16)
Monster-sized defensive tackle with disruptive potential as a run stopper. Lawrence gobbles up blockers and ball carriers at the point of attack. Although his sack numbers are low (8.5 in two seasons), he flashes a little pass-rush ability as a pocket pusher on the inside. -- BB
RANK
21
Jalen Jelks, DE/OLB
School: Oregon | Year: Senior (RS)
(BB: NR; DJ: 11)
Jelks has the ideal frame for an edge rusher, and he plays with excellent leverage and effort. He is the premier pass rusher in the Pac-12. -- DJ
RANK
22
Zach Allen, DE
School: Boston College | Year: Senior
(BB: NR; DJ: 14)
It was easy to notice Allen while studying Titans second-round pick Harold Landry in the spring. Allen is strong at the point of attack in the run game, and his power overwhelms offensive tackles in the passing game. -- DJ
RANK
23
Deandre Baker, CB
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
(BB: 17; DJ: NR)
Rock-solid cover corner with size, instincts and ball skills. Baker can lock up wide receivers in press coverage, but he is at his best clueing the quarterback in "off" coverage. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defender (school measurements) has great diagnostic skills, and his ability to read routes would make him a perfect fit in a zone-heavy scheme. -- BB
RANK
24
Derrick Brown, DT
School: Auburn | Year: Junior
(BB: NR; DJ: 18)
Brown anchors one of the top defensive fronts in college football. He has outstanding size and surprising wiggle to create negative plays versus both the run and pass. -- DJ
RANK
25
Bryce Love, RB
School: Stanford | Year: Senior
(BB: 20; DJ: 25)
It's hard to find sub-200-pound running backs (listed at 196 by Stanford last season; 202 this season) adept at running between the tackles, but Love is an explosive inside runner with the speed and burst to take it the distance from anywhere on the field. Although his diminutive stature leads to some concerns about his durability as an RB1, Love's production as the bell cow for the Cardinal could silence those questions if he can become a bigger part of the passing game in 2018. -- BB
