Ranking the top 25 prospects in the 2018 college football season

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

(BB: 18; DJ: 14)



The Crimson Tide's shifty RB1 has all of the tools coaches covet in a lead back at the NFL level. Harris can run inside or outside with power or finesse, but he also contributes in the passing game as a dependable receiver. With teams increasingly looking for three-down backs with enough versatility to align in the backfield or out wide, Harris' talents as a versatile playmaker should make him a hot commodity in scouting circles. -- BB