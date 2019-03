2019 NFL Draft: When/how to watch; every pick for all 32 teams

This is a look at the picks each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, and everything you need to know to watch this year's event.

When is the 2019 NFL Draft? Round 1 begins at 8 p.m. ET on April 25, Rounds 2-3 will be held on April 26 beginning at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 will be held on April 27 beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Where is it? Nashville, Tenn. The event will stretch across multiple iconic city landmarks from Lower Broadway to Nissan Stadium.

How can I watch? Tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for live coverage. You can also watch via the ESPN app and NFL mobile app.

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-13 (.527 strength of schedule)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: No. 1 overall

» Round 2: No. 33

» Round 3: No. 65

» Round 4: No. 103

» Round 5: No. 139

» Round 6: Nos. 174, 179 (from Buccaneers)

» Round 7: Nos. 248, 249, 254

Atlanta Falcons

Record: 7-9 (.482)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: No. 14 overall

» Round 2: No. 45

» Round 3: No. 79

» Round 4: Nos. 117, 137

» Round 5: Nos. 152, 172

» Round 6: No. 186

» Round 7: No. 230

Baltimore Ravens

Record: 10-6 (.496)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: No. 22 overall

» Round 3: Nos. 85, 102

» Round 4: Nos. 113 (from Broncos), 123

» Round 5: No. 160

» Round 6: Nos. 191 (from Titans), 193

Buffalo Bills

Record: 6-10 (.523)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: No. 9 overall

» Round 2: No. 40

» Round 3: No. 74

» Round 4: Nos. 112, 131 (from Chiefs)

» Round 5: Nos. 147, 158 (from Steelers, through Raiders)

» Round 6: No. 181

» Round 7: Nos. 225, 228 (from Panthers)

Carolina Panthers

Record: 7-9 (.508)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 16 overall

» Round 2: No. 47

» Round 3: Nos. 77, 100

» Round 4: No. 115

» Round 5: No. 154

» Round 6: No. 187

Chicago Bears

Record: 12-4 (.430)

Total picks: 5.

» Round 3: No. 87 overall

» Round 4: No. 126

» Round 5: No. 162

» Round 7: Nos. 222 (from Broncos through Eagles), 238

Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 6-10 (.535)

Total picks: 11.

» Round 1: No. 11 overall

» Round 2: No. 42

» Round 3: No. 72

» Round 4: No. 110

» Round 5: No. 149

» Round 6: Nos. 183, 198 (from Cowboys), 210, 211, 213

» Round 7: No. 223

Cleveland Browns

Record: 7-8-1 (.516)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 2: No. 49 overall

» Round 3: No. 80

» Round 4: No. 119

» Round 5: Nos. 144 (from Jaguars), 155, 170 (from Patriots)

» Round 6: No. 189

» Round 7: No. 221 (from Jaguars)

Dallas Cowboys

Record: 10-6 (.488)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 2: No. 58 overall

» Round 3: No. 90

» Round 4: Nos. 128, 136

» Round 5: No. 165

» Round 7: No. 241

Denver Broncos

Record: 6-10 (.523)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: No. 10 overall

» Round 2: No. 41

» Round 3: No. 71

» Round 4: No. 125 (from Texans)

» Round 5: Nos. 148, 156 (from Vikings)

» Round 6: No. 182

» Round 7: No. 237 (from Texans)

Detroit Lions

Record: 6-10 (.504)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: No. 8 overall

» Round 2: No. 43

» Round 3: No. 88 (from Eagles)

» Round 4: No. 111

» Round 5: No. 146

» Round 6: Nos. 184, 204 (from Patriots)

» Round 7: Nos. 224, 229 (from Dolphins)

Green Bay Packers

Record: 6-9-1 (.488)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: Nos. 12, 30 (from Saints) overall

» Round 2: No. 44

» Round 3: No. 75

» Round 4: Nos. 114, 118 (from Redskins)

» Round 5: No. 150

» Round 6: Nos. 185, 194 (from Seahawks)

» Round 7: No. 226

Houston Texans

Record: 11-5 (.471)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 23 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 54 (from Seahawks), 55

» Round 3: No. 86

» Round 5: No. 161

» Round 6: No. 195

» Round 7: No. 220 (from Giants through Broncos)

Indianapolis Colts

Record: 10-6 (.465)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: No. 26 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 34 (from Jets), 59

» Round 3: No. 89

» Round 4: Nos. 129, 135

» Round 5: No. 164

» Round 6: No. 199

» Round 7: No. 240

Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 5-11 (.549)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 7 overall

» Round 2: No. 38

» Round 3: Nos. 69, 98 (from Rams)

» Round 4: No. 109

» Round 6: No. 178

» Round 7: No. 236 (from Ravens)

Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 12-4 (.480)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: No. 29 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 61, 63 (from Rams)

» Round 3: No. 92

» Round 5: No. 167

» Round 6: Nos. 201, 214

» Round 7: No. 216 (from 49ers)

Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 12-4 (.477)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 28 overall

» Round 2: No. 60

» Round 3: No. 91

» Round 4: No. 130

» Round 5: No. 166

» Round 6: No. 200

» Round 7: No. 242

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 13-3 (.480)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 31 overall

» Round 3: Nos. 94, 99

» Round 4: No. 133

» Round 5: No. 169

» Round 6: No. 203

» Round 7: No. 251

Miami Dolphins

Record: 7-9 (.469)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 13 overall

» Round 2: No. 48

» Round 3: No. 78

» Round 4: No. 116

» Round 5: No. 151

» Round 7: Nos. 233 (from Titans), 234 (from Steelers through Browns)

Minnesota Vikings

Record: 8-7-1 (.504)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: No. 18 overall

» Round 2: No. 50

» Round 3: No. 81

» Round 4: No. 120

» Round 6: Nos. 190, 209

» Round 7: Nos. 247, 250

New England Patriots

Record: 11-5 (.482)

Total picks: 12.

» Round 1: No. 32 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 56 (from Bears), 64

» Round 3: Nos. 73 (from Lions), 97, 101

» Round 4: No. 134

» Round 6: No. 205

» Round 7: Nos. 239 (from Eagles), 243 (from Chiefs through 49ers and Browns), 246, 252

New Orleans Saints

Record: 13-3 (.482)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 2: No. 62 overall

» Round 5: No. 168

» Round 6: Nos. 177 (from Jets), 202

» Round 7: Nos. 231 (from Browns), 244

New York Giants

Record: 5-11 (.527)

Total picks: 12.

» Round 1: Nos. 6, 17 (from Browns) overall

» Round 2: No. 37

» Round 3: No. 95 (from Patriots through Browns)

» Round 4: Nos. 108, 132 (from Saints)

» Round 5: Nos. 142 (from 49ers through Lions), 143, 171

» Round 6: No. 180

» Round 7: Nos. 232 (from Vikings), 245 (from Rams)

New York Jets

Record: 4-12 (.506)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 1: No. 3 overall

» Round 3: Nos. 68, 93 (from Saints)

» Round 4: No. 105

» Round 6: No. 196 (from Bears through Raiders)

» Round 7: No. 217

Oakland Raiders

Record: 4-12 (.547)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: Nos. 4, 24 (from Bears), 27 (from Cowboys) overall

» Round 2: No. 35

» Round 4: No. 106

» Round 5: No. 140 (from Jets)

» Round 7: Nos. 218, 235 (from Seahawks)

Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 9-7 (.518)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 25 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 53 (from Ravens), 57

» Round 4: Nos. 127, 138

» Round 5: No. 163

» Round 6: No. 197

Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 9-6-1 (.504)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: No. 20 overall

» Round 2: No. 52

» Round 3: Nos. 66 (from Raiders), 83

» Round 4: No. 122

» Round 5: No. 141 (from Raiders)

» Round 6: Nos. 175 (from Raiders), 192, 207 (from Cardinals)

» Round 7: No. 219 (via Buccaneers)

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 4-12 (.504)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 1: No. 2 overall

» Round 2: No. 36

» Round 3: No. 67

» Round 4: No. 104

» Round 6: Nos. 176, 212

Seattle Seahawks

Record: 10-6 (.484)

Total picks: 4.

» Round 1: No. 21 overall

» Round 3: No. 84

» Round 4: No. 124

» Round 5: No. 159

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 5-11 (.523)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 5 overall

» Round 2: No. 39

» Round 3: No. 70

» Round 4: No. 107

» Round 5: No. 145

» Round 6: No. 208 (from Eagles)

» Round 7: No. 215 (from Cardinals)

Tennessee Titans

Record: 9-7 (.520)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 1: No. 19 overall

» Round 2: No. 51

» Round 3: No. 82

» Round 4: No. 121

» Round 5: No. 157

» Round 6: No. 188 (from Dolphins)

Washington Redskins

Record: 7-9 (.486)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: No. 15 overall

» Round 2: No. 46

» Round 3: Nos. 76, 96

» Round 5: Nos. 153, 173

» Round 6: No. 206

» Round 7: Nos. 227, 253