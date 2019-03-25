2019 NFL Draft: First-round order, top five needs for all 32 teams

This is a look at the order for the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, along with the top five needs for all 32 teams. The order for picks 1-20 is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. The order for playoff teams (21-32 in the order) is determined by the results of postseason play.

Here's everything you need to know to watch this year's draft:

When is the 2019 NFL Draft? Round 1 begins at 8 p.m. ET on April 25, Rounds 2-3 will be held on April 26 beginning at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 will be held on April 27 beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Where is it? Nashville, Tenn. The event will stretch across multiple iconic city landmarks from Lower Broadway to Nissan Stadium.

How can I watch? Tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes for live coverage. You can also watch via the ESPN app and NFL mobile app.

PICK 1 Cardinals Record: 3-13 (.527 strength of schedule)

Biggest needs: OL, WR, TE, DL, CB



As visions of Kyler Murray dance in their heads, the biggest needs haven't really changed here since the end of the season. There's plenty of work to do on an offensive line that ranked dead last in the league last season, per Pro Football Focus, and whether Murray or Josh Rosen is under center next season, the Cardinals' QB1 will need an improved collection of pass catchers.

PICK 2 49ers Record: 4-12 (.504)

Biggest needs: WR, S, CB, DL, OL



There's still a need for a true WR1 in San Francisco, although there are some nice complementary targets in place (and a true WR1 isn't easy to find, including in this year's draft). On defense, the secondary would benefit from more young players who can challenge for starting spots, and another pass rusher wouldn't hurt, even after the addition of Dee Ford.

PICK 3 Jets Record: 4-12 (.506)

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, CB, TE, WR



Anthony Barr's last-second change of heart in free agency means the glaring void at edge rusher remains. However, GM Mike Maccagnan needs to invest in the O-line, too -- he must give Sam Darnold a better front five in Year 2. We haven't even mentioned this club could use a corner or two. It all adds up to the feeling that Maccagnan, who doesn't hold a second-rounder, needs to trade down from No. 3 overall to acquire more picks.

PICK 4 Raiders Record: 4-12 (.547)

Biggest needs: Edge, TE, RB, CB, LB



Adding a whole lot of juice to a pass rush that produced a league-low 13 sacks last season (no other team had fewer than 30) has to be the top priority for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock. From there, they could go in a variety of directions, from adding more weaponry for Derek Carr to bolstering the back seven on defense.

PICK 5 Buccaneers Record: 5-11 (.523)

Biggest needs: LB, CB, S, RB, DL



The focus ought to be on giving Todd Bowles the pieces he needs to turn the defense around. There's a big hole to fill right in the middle of the D, with Kwon Alexander departing for the 49ers, but the secondary is also a concern -- Tampa Bay allowed a league-worst 110.9 passer rating in 2018. On the other side of the ball, a playmaking RB1 would ease the burden on Jameis Winston.

PICK 6 Giants Record: 5-11 (.527)

Biggest needs: QB, DL, CB, WR, OL



With two-first round selections and a league-high 12 picks total, the Giants must walk away with one of the draft's top QBs this year. They also have to restock the defensive line after dealing away Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon, as well as the cornerback position lacking proven difference makers beyond Janoris Jenkins. While Golden Tate helps, they still need to add explosiveness to an OBJ-less wide receiver corps.

PICK 7 Jaguars Record: 5-11 (.549)

Biggest needs: OL, TE, WR, S, RB



They have a QB. Now, what about the rest of the offense? There are needs just about everywhere else on that side of the ball, especially at right tackle and tight end, where Nick Foles is accustomed to having a safety valve. They're a little light at safety after the release of Tashaun Gipson, and they lack depth behind Leonard Fournette at RB.

PICK 8 Lions Record: 6-10 (.504)

Biggest needs: CB, edge, OL, TE, RB



GM Bob Quinn did some nice work in free agency, but the defense could still benefit from a corner to challenge Teez Tabor and help for Trey Flowers in the pass rush. The right side of the offensive line could use an upgrade or two. More complementary pieces at RB and TE could be added around Kerryon Johnson and Jesse James, respectively.

PICK 9 Bills Record: 6-10 (.523)

Biggest needs: DL, OL, TE, CB, RB



GM Brandon Beane did work in free agency, shoring up areas of weakness like wide receiver and the offensive line. There's still room for a franchise left tackle, but the more pressing priority is on the other side of the line, where Buffalo could use more pass-rush help. Journeyman E.J. Gaines and the oft-injured Kevin Johnson are playing on one-year deals -- the Bills still ought to be looking for their next corner. I wouldn't stop at Tyler Kroft when it comes to adding at tight end for Josh Allen, and they should infuse a veteran RB room with some youth.

PICK 10 Broncos Record: 6-10 (.523)

Biggest needs: OL, ILB, DL, TE, QB



Denver gave Ja'Wuan James big money to put out a fire at tackle, but things are still burning on the interior after the departure of Matt Paradis. Reinforcements are needed up the middle of a run defense that was in shambles at times last season. While John Elway sees a 34-year-old Joe Flacco entering his prime, we're not quite viewing him the same way. Drafting a QB still would still make sense to us, and the same goes for tight end, where there's a combination of unproven and oft-injured players.

PICK 11 Bengals Record: 6-10 (.535)

Biggest needs: LB, OL, DL, TE, QB



This defense cratered in 2018, so Zac Taylor is going to have to find some playmakers on that side of the ball, and linebacker would be the first place to look, even after the re-signing of Preston Brown. Adding a pass rusher should be on the to-do list, as well. On offense, they appear committed to Cordy Glenn and Bobby Hart at tackle in 2019, but why not keep looking for upgrades at guard? Similar sentiments for the tight end position, even though oft-injured Tyler Eifert is back on a one-year deal. Bringing in a potential heir to Andy Dalton has to be on the radar, right?

PICK 12 Packers Record: 6-9-1 (.488)

Biggest needs: TE, OL, S, ILB, WR



It's clear that Green Bay has to get Aaron Rodgers more help -- signing Billy Turner and Marcedes Lewis, while nice, isn't going to be enough. They need to add another offensive playmaker to the mix, and tight end would be the first place to look with Jimmy Graham seemingly in decline. The Packers addressed their need for edge rushers in free agency, but there's room for upgrades at inside 'backer and depth at safety.

PICK 13 Dolphins Record: 7-9 (.469)

Biggest needs: QB, DL, OL, DB, WR



Reports say Miami is planning to wait a year to invest in a QB early in the draft. Everyone knows it's the franchise's biggest need, though. Elsewhere, there are messes to clean up on the offensive and defensive lines. There's nothing to be excited about in the secondary outside of Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick. While there are some nice pieces at receiver, the Dolphins lack a true go-to guy.

PICK 14 Falcons Record: 7-9 (.482)

Biggest needs: DL, OL, CB, LB, K



GM Thomas Dimitroff has to be looking for help inside and outside on the defensive line to put more heat on opposing quarterbacks. DT Grady Jarrett received the franchise tag, so the bigger area of concern is off the edge, where Vic Beasley has produced just five sacks in each of the past two seasons. On the other side of the line, right tackle should still be on the radar for this club in the draft, even after re-signing Ty Sambrailo. The depth needs to be beefed up at corner, too.

PICK 15 Redskins Record: 7-9 (.486)

Biggest needs: WR, QB, edge, OL, CB



This is a club in need of a lot more explosiveness -- on offense. Josh Doctson has yet to come anywhere close to living up to his billing as a former first-round pick and Jamison Crowder departed in free agency. The club has to give Case Keenum a better receiving corps. Speaking of Keenum, he's clearly not a long-term solution under center and we don't know if Alex Smith will play again, so investing in a young QB to groom feels like a necessity. We can say the same for edge rusher after Preston Smith cashed in with the Packers in free agency.

PICK 16 Panthers Record: 7-9 (.508)

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, S, WR, LB



Ron Rivera must know his defense has to be more dynamic off the edge. Julius Peppers retired and the addition of Bruce Irvin is a band-aid, at best. The signing of Matt Paradis and re-signing of Daryl Williams bring some stability to the O-line but there's still room for upgrades at left tackle or guard. Then there's the matter of replacing some other departed veterans like S Mike Adams, WR Devin Funchess and LB Thomas Davis.

PICK 17 Giants Browns' record: 7-8-1 (.516)

Browns' needs: S, CB, OL, LB, DL



See above (No. 6) for the Giants' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Odell Beckham trade. John Dorsey is still collecting bouquets for his maneuvering this offseason, but the work isn't quite finished. He did deal away Jabrill Peppers in the OBJ swap, creating a vacancy at safety, and they could go back to the well at corner to find someone who can compete for reps opposite Denzel Ward. I don't know if anyone is convinced Greg Robinson is the long-term answer at left tackle just yet.

PICK 18 Vikings Record: 8-7-1 (.504)

Biggest needs: OL, DL, TE, RB, WR



Left tackle Riley Reiff was the only Vikings' O-lineman with a top-80 grade last season, per PFF. The addition of Josh Kline helps on the interior, but they should still be looking to add at least one more starter up front. On the D-line, Sheldon Richardson was scooped up by the Browns and Shamar Stephen returns to Minnesota to help replace him. This club could still use another disruptive presence up front. After addressing the trenches, GM Rick Spielman might want to look to the skill positions. TE Kyle Rudolph is in the last year of his contract, RB Latavius Murray left for the Saints and what about a No. 3 WR? Laquon Treadwell has been a bust to this point.

PICK 19 Titans Record: 9-7 (.520)

Biggest needs: DT, edge, TE, WR, OL



The primary focus here should be on adding a complement for Jurrell Casey on the interior D-line and adding to a pass rush that will feature promising second-year man Harold Landry and 37-year-old Cameron Wake. At tight end, Delanie Walker will be 35 when the 2019 season starts and is coming off a severe ankle injury so a young pass catcher could give the offense a big boost. The signing of Adam Humphries helps in the slot, but adding another outside receiver for Marcus Mariota certainly wouldn't hurt.

PICK 20 Steelers Record: 9-6-1 (.504)

Biggest needs: ILB, WR, edge, CB, S



The front seven on defense and the wide receiver corps should be weighing most heavily on the minds of the Steelers' decision makers heading into the draft. Inside 'backer has been a need since Ryan Shazier suffered a spinal injury in 2017, and it's time to add competition off the edge with Bud Dupree producing just 20 sacks in four seasons. JuJu Smith-Schuster may indeed be ready for WR1 duty, but the departure of Antonio Brown looms large over a weakened receiving corps that added Donte Moncrief. In the secondary, Joe Haden and Sean Davis are a year away from free agency. The offensive line, specifically right tackle, should be a consideration here, too.

PICK 21 Seahawks Record: 10-6 (.484)

Biggest needs: DL, WR, CB, S, OL



The franchise tag has been applied to Frank Clark, but John Schneider and Pete Carroll still need to find a player who can create pressure opposite him off the edge. It's worth adding to the interior, too, around Jarran Reed. Receiver was already an area of need, but the news about Doug Baldwin needing further surgeries only heightens the priority. Adding depth to the secondary and offensive line should be on the to-do list, as well.

PICK 22 Ravens Record: 10-6 (.496)

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, ILB, OL, DL



First-year GM Eric DeCosta has to be thinking pass rusher in this year's draft after watching Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith walk in free agency. The receivers currently on the roster had a combined 81 catches last season -- they need to do more at the position for Lamar Jackson. There's a big hole to fill at inside 'backer with the departure of C.J. Mosley, and adding young talent to the interior O-line is no doubt on DeCosta's radar, too.

PICK 23 Texans Record: 11-5 (.471)

Biggest needs: OL, RB, CB, TE, WR



Giving Deshaun Watson better protection is paramount -- he was sacked a league-high 62 times last season. It's time to add to the mix at running back, and a weapon at tight end could also give the offense a lift. There's been a good amount of turnover in the secondary, but they should be looking to add competition at corner, and bolstering the depth at wide receiver will be on the shopping list, too.

PICK 24 Raiders (via Bears) Bears' record: 12-4 (.430)

Bears' biggest needs: K, RB, edge, TE, DB



See above (No. 4) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. As for the Bears, yes, we know seeing kicker at the front of the needs list might be jarring, but so was this. Anyway, outside of that position, there's still chatter that the team would like to see someone other than Jordan Howard leading the running back corps. They could use a blocking tight end, and on defense, the depth behind Mack and Leonard Floyd off the edge is lacking.

PICK 25 Eagles Record: 9-7 (.518)

Biggest needs: RB, LB, OL, S, DL



Philly has to find Carson Wentz a reliable RB1 to keep this offense balanced, and it would wise to pick a tackle with Jason Peters well into his 37th year. Linebacker is the most pressing need on defense following Jordan Hicks' departure, and there's room for some young depth up front and in the back end on defense.

PICK 26 Colts Record: 10-6 (.465)

Biggest needs: DL, WR, LB, S, OL



GM Chris Ballard has displayed his shrewd roster building acumen again, putting together a team without glaring voids. Justin Houston will give the pass rusher a jolt, but it wouldn't hurt to double-down off the edge. The same goes for receiver, where Devin Funchess was signed to a one-year deal to complement T.Y. Hilton. Aside from that, it's all about improving the quality of depth at the last few positions listed above.

PICK 27 Raiders (via Cowboys) Cowboys' record: 10-6 (.488)

Cowboys' biggest needs: DL, S, TE, RB, WR



See above (No. 4) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Amari Cooper trade. For the Cowboys, the defensive line has to be the priority with Randy Gregory suspended, David Irving no longer in the mix and DeMarcus Lawrence slapped with the franchise tag for the second straight year. They have added George Iloka on a one-year deal at safety, but his arrival shouldn't prevent them from targeting that position in the draft. We're not sure what to expect from Jason Witten after a year off, but he's certainly not a long-term answer, and while Zeke is brilliant, Dallas could stand to improve the depth behind him.

PICK 28 Chargers Record: 12-4 (.477)

Biggest needs: OT, DT, S, CB, LB



If Philip Rivers is ever going to make his Super Bowl dreams a reality, he's going to need better performance from the right tackle position. The Chargers re-signed 34-year-old Brandon Mebane, but the work at shoring up defensive tackle isn't done yet. A center fielder who can complement Derwin James at safety could make this good defense even better.

PICK 29 Chiefs Record: 12-4 (.480)

Biggest needs: DL, LB, CB, S, OL



The front seven is going to have to be retooled as they transition to a 4-3 defense under Steve Spagnuolo and replace Dee Ford and Justin Houston. There's clearly a need for pass rushers, but they might need help up the middle, too. The addition of Tyrann Mathieu is a nice start to the work that will continue on a secondary that was beleaguered last season, and there's a hole to fill at center following the departure of Mitch Morse.

PICK 31 Rams Record: 13-3 (.480)

Biggest needs: OL, DT, edge, RB, ILB



They should be looking to fill the void that was left at the pivot when John Sullivan's contract option was declined. Of course, it's also not too early to add a potential left tackle of the future with Andrew Whitworth now 37. There's a hole to fill at defensive tackle with Ndamukong Suh on the open market. Oh, and I don't think anyone will underestimate the important business of adding depth behind Todd Gurley after his injury issues last season. Dante Fowler and Clay Matthews might only be short-term help for the edge rush.