2019 NFL Draft: Every pick, top needs for all 32 teams

INDIANAPOLIS -- This is a look at the picks each team holds in the 2019 NFL Draft, along with the top three needs for every club.

When is the 2019 NFL Draft? April 25-27.

Where is it? Nashville, Tenn.

How can I watch? Tune in to NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 for live coverage.

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-13 (.527 strength of schedule)

Total picks: 11.

» Round 1: No. 1 overall

» Round 2: No. 33

» Round 3: No. 65

» Round 4: No. 103

» Round 5: No. 139

» Round 6: Nos. 174, 179, 207

» Round 7: Nos. 248, 249, 254

Biggest needs: OL, WR/TE, CB. Whether it's Josh Rosen or Kyler Murray under center for Arizona next season, the player taking the snaps is going to need a much-improved supporting cast for this franchise to turn things around. The O-line is the most glaring need, but there are big voids on both sides of the ball.

Atlanta Falcons

Record: 7-9 (.482)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: No. 14 overall

» Round 2: No. 45

» Round 3: No. 79

» Round 4: Nos. 117, 137

» Round 5: Nos. 152, 172

» Round 6: No. 186

» Round 7: No. 230

Biggest needs: DT, OL, edge. Focus on the trenches. The Falcons could use more disruptors up front on defense, even if Grady Jarrett is retained, and this team can never have enough protection for Matt Ryan.

Baltimore Ravens

Record: 10-6 (.496)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 22 overall

» Round 3: Nos. 85, 102

» Round 4: No. 123

» Round 5: No. 160

» Round 6: Nos. 191, 193

Biggest needs: Edge, WR/RB, OL. There are decisions to make about key defenders ticketed for free agency, including Terrell Suggs (Baltimore is reportedly interested in re-signing him), C.J. Mosley, Za'Darius Smith and Brent Urban. Beyond that, Baltimore has to give Lamar Jackson more weapons.

Buffalo Bills

Record: 6-10 (.523)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: No. 9 overall

» Round 2: No. 40

» Round 3: No. 74

» Round 4: Nos. 112, 131

» Round 5: Nos. 147, 158

» Round 6: No. 181

» Round 7: Nos. 225, 228

Biggest needs: OL, WR/TE, CB. It's all about surrounding Josh Allen with the pieces he needs to take a big step in Year 2. The defense can do its part -- although another corner and more depth on the interior D-line would help -- but it'll take improved protection and upgrades at the skill positions for Buffalo to make a leap.

Carolina Panthers

Record: 7-9 (.508)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 16 overall

» Round 2: No. 47

» Round 3: Nos. 77, 100

» Round 4: No. 115

» Round 5: No. 154

» Round 6: No. 187

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB. There are some massive holes to fill with Ryan Kalil, Julius Peppers and Thomas Davis exiting. Ron Rivera has to find another pass rusher and strengthen the back end of his defense, but no one will argue if the Panthers make protecting the rehabbing Cam Newton Priority No. 1 in the draft.

Chicago Bears

Record: 12-4 (.430)

Total picks: 5.

» Round 3: No. 87 overall

» Round 4: No. 126

» Round 5: No. 162

» Round 7: Nos. 222, 238

Biggest needs: DB, RB, K. With nickelback Bryce Callahan and safety Adrian Amos due to hit the market, there could be a spot or two open in the secondary. Adding a RB to complement Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen could give the backfield a little more juice, and the Cody Parkey Experience is over in Chicago.

Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 6-10 (.535)

Total picks: 11.

» Round 1: No. 11 overall

» Round 2: No. 42

» Round 3: No. 72

» Round 4: No. 110

» Round 5: No. 149

» Round 6: Nos. 183, 198, 210, 211, 213

» Round 7: No. 223

Biggest needs: OL, LB, TE. The Bengals must bolster the protection for Andy Dalton in addition to finding him a pass catcher who can attack the seams. This squad is badly in need of defensive playmakers, too, for new DC Lou Anarumo.

Cleveland Browns

Record: 7-8-1 (.516)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: No. 17 overall

» Round 2: No. 49

» Round 3: Nos. 80, 95

» Round 4: No. 119

» Round 5: Nos. 144, 155, 170

» Round 6: No. 189

» Round 7: No. 221

Biggest needs: WR, DL, OT. The Browns have their QB. Now go get him a big target at WR. They still should be looking for a young building block to develop on the offensive line, even after re-signing Greg Robinson.

Dallas Cowboys

Record: 10-6 (.488)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 2: No. 58 overall

» Round 3: No. 90

» Round 4: Nos. 128, 136

» Round 5: No. 165

» Round 7: No. 241

Biggest needs: TE, WR, DL. Jerry Jones won't have a chance to pick one until late in Round 2, but finding Dak Prescott another pass catcher should be atop the to-do list. That is, unless they somehow lose DeMarcus Lawrence.

Denver Broncos

Record: 6-10 (.523)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: No. 10 overall

» Round 2: No. 41

» Round 3: No. 71

» Round 4: Nos. 113, 125

» Round 5: Nos. 148, 156

» Round 6: No. 182

» Round 7: No. 237

Biggest needs: OL, CB, WR/TE. With John Elway apparently content to ride with Joe Flacco as his QB1 for a while, upgrading the protection is a must, and it's time to draft another CB with Bradley Roby (2019) and Chris Harris Jr. (2020) due to hit the market in consecutive years.

Detroit Lions

Record: 6-10 (.504)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: No. 8 overall

» Round 2: No. 43

» Round 3: No. 88

» Round 4: No. 111

» Round 5: No. 146

» Round 6: Nos. 184, 204

» Round 7: Nos. 224, 229

Biggest needs: Edge, DB, TE/WR. Which side of the ball will Detroit address first in the draft? Matt Patricia needs reinforcements for his defense up front and in the back end. Finding a receiver who can threaten the middle of the field could pay major dividends for Matthew Stafford and Co., though.

Green Bay Packers

Record: 6-9-1 (.488)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: Nos. 12, 30 overall

» Round 2: No. 44

» Round 3: No. 75

» Round 4: Nos. 114, 118

» Round 5: No. 150

» Round 6: Nos. 185, 194

» Round 7: No. 226

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, TE. With free-agent-to-be Clay Matthews coming off a career-low 3.5 sacks, GM Brian Gutekunst -- armed with two first-round picks -- is charged with adding a young pass rusher to the mix, but he also has to tighten up the protection for Aaron Rodgers. The Packers should be going back to the well at tight end, too, even though they signed Jimmy Graham a year ago.

Houston Texans

Record: 11-5 (.471)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 23 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 54, 55

» Round 3: No. 86

» Round 5: No. 161

» Round 6: No. 195

» Round 7: No. 220

Biggest needs: OL, DB, RB. There's no secret about what needs to happen here. Bill O'Brien has to do a better job of keeping Deshaun Watson upright after he was sacked a league-high 62 times in 2018. Then there's the secondary, which includes impending free agents Kareem Jackson and Tyrann Mathieu, Shareece Wright and Kayvon Webster.

Indianapolis Colts

Record: 10-6 (.465)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: No. 26 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 34, 59

» Round 3: No. 89

» Round 4: Nos. 129, 135

» Round 5: No. 164

» Round 6: No. 199

» Round 7: No. 240

Biggest needs: DL, WR, DB. Indy's defense could benefit from a lineman who can create pressure, whether it's from the edge or the interior, and they might have to replenish the secondary with Pierre Desir and Clayton Geathers due to hit the market. One more piece of business: adding a slot target for Andrew Luck.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Record: 5-11 (.549)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 7 overall

» Round 2: No. 38

» Round 3: Nos. 69, 98

» Round 4: No. 109

» Round 6: No. 178

» Round 7: No. 236

Biggest needs: QB, WR/TE, OL. While the Nick Foles rumors simmer, the chief need here remains the same. Find a QB, and then give him a better supporting cast than Blake Bortles had.

Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 12-4 (.480)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: No. 29 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 61, 63

» Round 3: No. 92

» Round 5: No. 167

» Round 6: Nos. 201, 214

» Round 7: No. 216

Biggest needs: DB, DL, RB. We're operating under the assumption that Dee Ford will be tagged or re-signed, but there's still plenty of work to do on this defense, starting in the secondary for the league's second-most porous pass defense in 2018.

Los Angeles Chargers

Record: 12-4 (.477)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 28 overall

» Round 2: No. 60

» Round 3: No. 91

» Round 4: No. 130

» Round 5: No. 166

» Round 6: No. 200

» Round 7: No. 242

Biggest needs: OT, DT, LB. The Chargers need a solution to their problems at right tackle. And what's the plan at DT? Darius Philon, Damion Square, Brandon Mebane and Corey Liuget are ticketed for free agency.

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 13-3 (.480)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 31 overall

» Round 3: Nos. 94, 99

» Round 4: No. 133

» Round 5: No. 169

» Round 6: No. 203

» Round 7: No. 251

Biggest needs: Edge, DB, DT. The needs here will largely be dictated by whether they re-sign any of their top free agents. Dante Fowler, Lamarcus Joyner and Ndamukong Suh have expiring deals.

Miami Dolphins

Record: 7-9 (.469)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 13 overall

» Round 2: No. 48

» Round 3: No. 78

» Round 4: No. 116

» Round 5: No. 151

» Round 6: No. 188

» Round 7: No. 234

Biggest needs: QB, edge, OL. There's plenty of work to be done here, starting with deciding about the future at quarterback. Cameron Wake is headed for free agency at 37 years old, and whoever is under center needs an improved front five.

Minnesota Vikings

Record: 8-7-1 (.504)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: No. 18 overall

» Round 2: No. 50

» Round 3: No. 81

» Round 4: No. 120

» Round 6: Nos. 190, 209

» Round 7: Nos. 247, 250

Biggest needs: OL, DT, LB. The drumbeat for curing what ails the Minnesota O-line has been loud since the fall. GM Rick Spielman also might be replacing impending free agents Sheldon Richardson and Anthony Barr.

New England Patriots

Record: 11-5 (.482)

Total picks: 12.

» Round 1: No. 32 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 56, 64

» Round 3: Nos. 73, 97, 101

» Round 4: No. 134

» Round 6: No. 205

» Round 7: No. 239, 243, 246, 252

Biggest needs: DL, WR, TE. There could an exodus on the defensive line, with Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton set for free agency. The only wide receivers under contract for 2019 are Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater, Braxton Berrios, Cody Hollister and Darren Andrews (Josh Gordon is a restricted free agent and serving an indefinite suspension). Oh, and we're still on Gronk Retirement Watch.

New Orleans Saints

Record: 13-3 (.482)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 2: No. 62 overall

» Round 5: No. 168

» Round 6: No. 177, 202

» Round 7: Nos. 231, 244

Biggest needs: TE, DT, OL. With only one selection in the first four rounds, the Saints won't have the flexibility to replenish the roster in the draft, but they could still complete the chief task of finding a promising replacement for the retiring Benjamin Watson at tight end.

New York Giants

Record: 5-11 (.527)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: No. 6 overall

» Round 2: No. 37

» Round 4: Nos. 108, 132

» Round 5: Nos. 142, 143, 171

» Round 6: No. 180

» Round 7: Nos. 232, 245

Biggest needs: QB, OL, DL. After passing on a QB in the first round last year, Dave Gettleman won't do it again, right? We know he is partial to his hog mollies, and has needs up front on both sides of the ball.

New York Jets

Record: 4-12 (.506)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 1: No. 3 overall

» Round 3: Nos. 68, 93

» Round 4: No. 105

» Round 5: No. 140

» Round 7: No. 217

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, RB. With the second-most cap space in the league, per OverTheCap.com, some of these holes are undoubtedly going to filled in free agency. The Jets must add the pass rusher they've long sought -- a potential gem at the position will be waiting for them at the No. 3 pick -- while also making the needed upgrades on offense to give Sam Darnold a better shot in his second season.

Oakland Raiders

Record: 4-12 (.547)

Total picks: 10.

» Round 1: Nos. 4, 24, 27 overall

» Round 2: No. 35

» Round 3: No. 66

» Round 4: No. 106

» Round 5: No. 141

» Round 6: No. 196

» Round 7: Nos. 218, 235

Biggest needs: Edge, DB, WR. The stage is set for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock to remake the Raiders' roster, with three first-round picks at their disposal. This truly is a team with needs across the board, perhaps with an exception at quarterback -- Mayock has given an emphatic endorsement to Derek Carr.

Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 9-7 (.518)

Total picks: 8.

» Round 1: No. 25 overall

» Round 2: Nos. 53, 57

» Round 4: Nos. 127, 138

» Round 5: No. 163

» Round 6: Nos. 197, 208

Biggest needs: DB, OT, RB. The secondary was a big problem for Philly at times last season, and top CB Ronald Darby's contract is expiring. On the other side of the ball, it's a good time to draft a tackle with Jason Peters heading for his age-37 season, and RB has to be addressed at some point this offseason.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 9-6-1 (.504)

Total picks: 7.

» Round 1: No. 20 overall

» Round 2: No. 52

» Round 3: No. 83

» Round 4: No. 122

» Round 6: Nos. 175, 192

» Round 7: No. 219

Biggest needs: CB, ILB, edge. If Antonio Brown is dealt, then receiver moves up on the list of priorities. For now, though, the focus should be the defense, starting at cornerback, where Artie Burns hasn't delivered and Joe Haden is a year away from free agency.

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 4-12 (.504)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 1: No. 2 overall

» Round 2: No. 36

» Round 3: No. 67

» Round 4: No. 104

» Round 6: Nos. 176, 212

Biggest needs: Edge, DB, WR. Yes, it seems like everyone expects the 49ers to take an edge rusher with their top pick, even though they've spent their first selection on a defensive lineman in three of the past four years. The need is undeniable.

Seattle Seahawks

Record: 10-6 (.484)

Total picks: 4.

» Round 1: No. 21 overall

» Round 3: No. 84

» Round 4: No. 124

» Round 5: No. 159

Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DT. It would be a surprise if Seattle let Frank Clark move on in free agency, but a complementary pass rusher is needed even if he returns. The O-line might need some young reinforcements with D.J. Fluker and J.R. Sweezy hitting the market.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Record: 5-11 (.523)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 1: No. 5 overall

» Round 2: No. 39

» Round 3: No. 70

» Round 4: No. 107

» Round 5: No. 145

» Round 7: No. 215

Biggest needs: Edge, DB, OL. New DC Todd Bowles needs a full makeover for a defense that allowed a league-worst 110.9 passer rating in 2018. On offense, left tackle will be a top need if free-agent-to-be Donovan Smith doesn't return, and running back should also be a consideration.

Tennessee Titans

Record: 9-7 (.520)

Total picks: 6.

» Round 1: No. 19 overall

» Round 2: No. 51

» Round 3: No. 82

» Round 4: No. 121

» Round 5: No. 157

» Round 7: No. 233

Biggest needs: WR, edge, interior OL. This squad needs more explosiveness on both sides of the ball. GM Jon Robinson should be searching for a dynamic pass catcher and another edge rusher with Brian Orakpo retiring and Derrick Morgan scheduled to hit the market.

Washington Redskins

Record: 7-9 (.486)

Total picks: 9.

» Round 1: No. 15 overall

» Round 2: No. 46

» Round 3: Nos. 76, 96

» Round 5: Nos. 153, 173

» Round 6: No. 206

» Round 7: Nos. 227, 253

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL. What will this offense look like in 2019? There's a gaping void at quarterback with the uncertainty about Alex Smith. This team still lacks a WR1, and Jamison Crowder is set to become a free agent.