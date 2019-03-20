Doug Baldwin facing potential sports hernia operation

Doug Baldwin might not be done with offseason surgeries.

The Seattle Seahawks receiver told Sports Radio 950 KJR in Seattle "more surgeries [are] on the way, most likely" while talking about his offseason with former Seahawks teammate and current host Cliff Avril.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Baldwin is slated to see Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia soon to check about undergoing possible sports hernia surgery, per a source informed of the plan. The meeting is expected to happen in early April.

Given Baldwin's comments, the wideout is expecting that doctor visit to end in surgery.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Baldwin underwent knee and shoulder surgeries after the 2018 campaign ended with a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

"He's making progress, working at it hard. He's working at the facility regularly," Carroll said at the time.

That progress could be curtailed by the latest issue.

Turning 31 in September, Baldwin struggled with injuries throughout the 2018 campaign, putting up just 50 receptions for 618 yards and five TDs, numbers well below what he averaged the previous half-decade.

The original hope was Baldwin would be ready by training camp. Depending on how his doctor visit goes, we'll see if that timeline could be pushed back.