Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns after kick to head

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson briefly left Baltimore's 26-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons near the middle of the third quarter after being inadvertently kicked in the head by teammate Ronnie Stanley. Jackson was being evaluated for a concussion as a result of the hit, but cleared concussion protocol and returned in the third quarter.

The CBS broadcast caught Jackson running to the Ravens' locker room as veteran backup Robert Griffin III took his first snaps in place of the rookie, who exited after completing 11 of 18 passes for 117 yards and rushing nine times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Griffin led the Ravens on a scoring drive, covering 65 yards on 14 plays before Justin Tucker's field goal extended Baltimore's lead to 16-10.

Griffin exited with a line of 2-of-4 passing for 21 yards.