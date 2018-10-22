Doug Marrone won't reveal Jaguars' starting QB

Doug Marrone knows who will start under center when the Jaguars tussle with the Eagles in London -- but he's not about to tell.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday that Jacksonville's coach will keep that decision under wraps until he sits down with both Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler.

Bortles was benched during the second half of Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans. With the team in a 20-0 hole, Marrone yanked his embattled starter for Kessler, who went on to complete 21 of 30 passes for 156 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The safe assumption is that Bortles will continue to sit. If not, Marrone would have simply come out and restored order by calling Sunday a blip on the radar.

Order, though, is not a fair description for this Jaguars team right now, with the defense in-fighting and the quarterback play a consistent issue since the opener. Losers of three in a row, the Jaguars (3-4) feel a million miles removed from the starry, Super Bowl-focused club that rolled into September.

It's fair to wonder if the Jaguars might now consider a move before the trade deadline to bring in a starter with more experience and upside than Kessler.