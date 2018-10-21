Jaguars bench Blake Bortles for Cody Kessler in loss

Blake Bortles' rough day ended on the bench.

Jacksonville benched Bortles with Cody Kessler in the second half of Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans.

The Jaguars trailed the Texans 20-0 and Bortles accounted for two turnovers (two fumbles) in the first 34:15 of action before Kessler entered the game.

Bortles' second turnover was the final straw for coach Doug Marrone, who pulled his starter for Kessler, the former USC Trojan who was acquired from Cleveland via offseason trade. Kessler's first possession was an unproductive six-play moment in time, but his second was much better: a 10-play, 53-yard drive in which Kessler compiled enough short completions to threaten for the lowest yards-per-completion rate in the league for the week.

No matter, though, because that possession ended in Jacksonville's first points of the day, courtesy of an excellent catch made by T.J. Yeldon just inside the boundary in the end zone. Kessler's scramble produced the pass to Yeldon, which was initially ruled an illegal forward pass (thanks to Kessler coming close to the line of scrimmage) but was eventually corrected.

Bortles' benching came after a miserable first half for Jacksonville on both sides of the ball. Bortles completed just 6 of 12 passes for 61 yards before his benching, but that total doesn't include an asterisk for Keelan Cole's two drops (which both came on third downs).

It does account for the lack of life Jacksonville's offense showed (or failed to show). Kessler's insertion at least sparked new energy for the Jags, who desperately needed it after 10 nightmarish quarters of football.