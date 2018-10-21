Defenders frustrations boil over after Jags' latest loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the locker room doors opened following the Jaguars' 20-7 loss to the Texans, it was visible Calais Campbell was physically pulling fellow defensive lineman Yannick Ngkoue into the hallway connected to the locker room. It appeared Campbell was in the role of peacemaker and was trying to break up the argument Ngkoue was involved in.

The doors were then closed and the media waited for several more minutes outside until the locker room was reopened and reporters were allowed in. Tempers were still high as the media entered the room. As Malik Jackson pointed out, players are frustrated and they should be with the way Jacksonville is playing.

Several defensive players remained in the locker room and continued to try to talk about what occurred in the game and afterward, and how to find ways to correct the issues. Whatever occurred had the appearance that it was on the defensive side of the ball.

Jackson and cornerback Jalen Ramsey hinted at the fact there is frustration within the locker room following the Jaguars' third consecutive loss to fall to 3-4. Both players added they don't know how to fix what is wrong in terms of what is the cause of this losing streak.

"Ya'll walk in here, ya'll see how it is in here," Ramsey said. "Ya'll see how we vibe with each other, how we vibe toward the coaches. Ya'll see how it is. It's no secret what's going on here right now. Ain't nobody going to say it because you know, we can't. It ain't no secret what's going on."

Ramsey added: "You're killing me, man. If I had the recipe, if I knew what was going on, we would all be sharing it with each other. We wouldn't continue taking Ls, but I don't know. We taking Ls and we gotta figure out. I don't know what's going on."

Jackson had told NFL.com earlier in the week his concerns with the defense.

"Guys were trying to do too much," Jackson said. "Guys with a lot of accolades in the past, and they don't have the stats this year they want, they're out there trying to do too much and are stressing other guys out at other positions."