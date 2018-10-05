ATN Podcast: Colts-Patriots TNF recap; Week 5 locks

In a room filled with heroes, Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler & Chris Wesseling react to Tom Brady's 500th career passing touchdown (:05). The plot thickens in Wess' endeavor to anoint a best man (7:15). The heroes then explore Week 5's matchups and share their locks of the week, including: can Tennessee keep their win streak going in Buffalo (8:40), the Baker Mayfield-lead Browns charge into battle against division rival Ravens (20:05), who will prove triumphant in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship game (47:35), will Josh Rosen impress in his second start (52:45) and is Washington's defense stingy enough to stymie Brees and the Saints (1:04:40).

