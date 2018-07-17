Jim Kelly set to undergo medical checkup next month

Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly says "something came up" in his ongoing recovery from oral cancer surgery that will necessitate a checkup with his doctors in New York next month.

"It will be a checkup, but how long will I be there [until I] check out? We'll see," Kelly said at his football clinic for children at St. John Fisher College on Tuesday, per ESPN's Mike Rodak. "I still have a mouth full of stitches. I'm sure they're going to pull all of those out.

"I'm not sure what's going on. I have some things that I want to have looked at, and then we'll go from there. I don't know whether I'm going to be here for two days, four days or in and out. And then hopefully I pray when September has rolled around that I can finally bite into a piece of meat and not soup every day."

Kelly underwent a follow-up surgical procedure on his jaw last month after having a 12-hour procedure in March to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw.

The Hall of Famer announced in February his oral cancer returned after being declared cancer free in 2016. Kelly was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and underwent surgery. After doctors determined cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, the 58-year-old underwent additional treatments and had another surgery in March 2014.

Kelly will be honored as this year's recipient for the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYS in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Kelly's checkup is scheduled to take place during the second week of August.