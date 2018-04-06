Jim Kelly leaves ICU following oral cancer surgery

Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly got some good news Friday in his recovery from oral cancer surgery.

Dr. Mark Urken, Head and Neck Surgeon at Mount Sinai West, said Kelly left intensive care.

"Mr. Kelly continues to make solid progress in his recovery from extensive surgery for his oral cancer," Urken said in a statement. "He has been moved out of the intensive care unit and made that transition by walking, on his own, from the unit to the inpatient floor where he will continue the next phase of care. He is still several days away from resuming swallowing and taking nutrition by mouth."

"Dr. Urken and his team continue to provide excellent care and support for Jim and our family," wife Jill Kelly said in a statement. "As we navigate through this next phase of healing we will continue to trust God ... one day at a time, one prayer at a time. We would appreciate your continued prayer support."

Kelly underwent a 12-hour procedure last week to remove oral cancer and reconstruct his upper jaw.

Kelly announced last month his oral cancer returned after being declared cancer free in 2016. The 58-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and underwent surgery. After doctors determined cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, he underwent additional treatments and had another surgery in March 2014.

Throughout the process, the Bills legend has remained upbeat in his battle with cancer. #KellyTough.