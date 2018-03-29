Jim Kelly has successful surgery to remove oral cancer

Doctors are declaring Jim Kelly's surgery a success.

The Hall of Fame Buffalo Bills quarterback underwent a 12-hour procedure on Wednesday to remove oral cancer and reconstruct Kelly's upper jaw.

"We successfully removed Mr. Kelly's cancer from his upper jaw and lymph nodes from his neck," Dr. Mark Urken, head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai West, said in a statement, via ESPN's Mike Rodak. "We then reconstructed his upper jaw. Mr. Kelly is resting comfortably post-operatively."

Jill Kelly said in a statement her husband's recovery would be "extensive." Jim is expected to remain in the hospital for a few weeks.

Kelly announced earlier this month that his oral cancer returned after he was declared cancer free in 2016. The 58-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and had surgery a short time after his diagnosis. After doctors determined cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, he underwent additional treatments and had another surgery in March 2014.

Prayers and best wishes from everyone at NFL Media go out to the entire Kelly family as the Bills star continues his battle.