Jim Kelly has successful surgery to remove oral cancer

Doctors are declaring Jim Kelly's surgery a success.
The Hall of Fame Buffalo Bills quarterback underwent a 12-hour procedure on Wednesday to remove oral cancer and reconstruct Kelly's upper jaw.
"We successfully removed Mr. Kelly's cancer from his upper jaw and lymph nodes from his neck," Dr. Mark Urken, head and neck surgeon at Mount Sinai West, said in a statement, via ESPN's Mike Rodak. "We then reconstructed his upper jaw. Mr. Kelly is resting comfortably post-operatively."
Jill Kelly said in a statement her husband's recovery would be "extensive." Jim is expected to remain in the hospital for a few weeks.
Surgery is complete. Thank GOD and the amazing team of doctors and nurses that took care of Jim today...and will continue to take care of him as he heads into a very significant time of recovery. #12 Can you see it? During pre-op the computer in our section wasn't working so they had to get a new one. Then Jim says to me, "Did you see the computer? You should take a picture." And so I did! As silly as it sounds, God gave us the #12 computer. And almost 12 hours of surgery later....#12 is now on the road to recovery. I'll be posting more details soon, but wanted to say "THANK YOU" for praying and standing on the promises of God! We have a long road ahead, but we do not walk alone...the Lord goes before us and is with us...we will not fear. (Photos are from before surgery, just look at his smile. He is my inspiration and hero??) #KellyTough
Kelly announced earlier this month that his oral cancer returned after he was declared cancer free in 2016. The 58-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in his jaw in 2013 and had surgery a short time after his diagnosis. After doctors determined cancer had spread to his nasal cavities, he underwent additional treatments and had another surgery in March 2014.
Prayers and best wishes from everyone at NFL Media go out to the entire Kelly family as the Bills star continues his battle.
